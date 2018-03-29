Opening Day 2018: Our Predictions

By now I don’t need to tell you how silly it is to predict the outcome of a baseball season in which over 2,400 baseball games are played by over a thousand players, all of whom are subject to injury and/or wild variation from past performance or reasonable expectations. Baseball is freakin’ chaos, my friends. And while that is one of the top things to recommend it, it’s also the thing that makes predicting its outcomes a fool’s errand.
Let no one say that Bill, Ashley and I aren’t fools. We’re gonna make our picks anyway, because that’s what we do:
BILL’S PREDICTIONS
AL East: Yankees
AL Central: Indians
AL West: Astros
AL Wild Cards: Red Sox, Angels
NL East: Nationals
NL Central: Cubs
NL West: Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: Cardinals, Diamondbacks
ALCS: Yankees vs. Astros
NLCS: Nationals vs. Dodgers
World Series: Yankees vs. Nationals, Yankees win in 6 games
AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL MVP: Anthony Rendon
AL CYA: Luis Severino
NL CYA: Clayton Kershaw
AL ROY: Willie Calhoun
NL ROY: Ronald Acuna
AL Manager of the Year: Aaron Boone
NL Manager of the Year: Dave Martinez
ASHLEY’S PREDICTIONS
AL East: Yankees
AL Central: Indians
AL West: Astros
AL Wild Cards: Twins, Mariners
NL East: Nationals
NL Central: Cubs
NL West: Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: Mets, Cardinals
ALCS: Yankees vs. Indians
NLCS: Dodgers vs. Nationals
World Series: Yankees vs. Nationals, Nationals win in 7 games
AL MVP: Giancarlo Stanton
NL MVP: Kris Bryant
AL CYA: Chris Sale
NL CYA: Clayton Kershaw
AL ROY: Eloy Jimenez
NL ROY: Ronald Acuna
AL Manager of the Year: Aaron Boone
NL Manager of the Year: Mickey Callaway
CRAIG’S PREDICTIONS
AL East: Yankees
AL Central: Indians
AL West: Astros
AL Wild Cards: Red Sox, Angels
NL East: Nationals
NL Central: Cubs
NL West: Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: Brewers, Cardinals
ALCS: Yankees vs. Astros
NLCS: Cubs vs. Nationals
World Series: Yankees vs. Cubs, Yankees win in 6 games
AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL MVP: Bryce Harper
AL CYA: Justin Verlander
NL CYA: Clayton Kershaw
AL ROY: Francisco Mejia
NL ROY: Ronald Acuna
AL Manager of the Year: Aaron Boone
NL Manager of the Year: Craig Counsell