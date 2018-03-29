Getty Images

Opening day 2018: National League West Previews

By Craig CalcaterraMar 29, 2018, 5:19 AM EDT
The Dodgers, as usual, are stacked, but are the Diamondbacks and Rockies playoff teams once again? The Giants decided against a rebuild and added talent, but, for the second straight year, face a big chunk of the season without Madison Bumgarner. The Padres went big to get Eric Hosmer, but their best days — and best talent — still seem to be a couple of years away. Kudos to them for trying, of course.

Our Previews:

Opening Day 2018: Our Predictions


By Craig CalcaterraMar 29, 2018, 5:27 AM EDT
By now I don’t need to tell you how silly it is to predict the outcome of a baseball season in which over 2,400 baseball games are played by over a thousand players, all of whom are subject to injury and/or wild variation from past performance or reasonable expectations. Baseball is freakin’ chaos, my friends. And while that is one of the top things to recommend it, it’s also the thing that makes predicting its outcomes a fool’s errand.

Let no one say that Bill, Ashley and I aren’t fools. We’re gonna make our picks anyway, because that’s what we do:

BILL’S PREDICTIONS

AL East: Yankees
AL Central: Indians
AL West: Astros
AL Wild Cards: Red Sox, Angels

NL East: Nationals
NL Central: Cubs
NL West: Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: Cardinals, Diamondbacks

ALCS: Yankees vs. Astros
NLCS: Nationals vs. Dodgers

World Series: Yankees vs. Nationals, Yankees win in 6 games

AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL MVP: Anthony Rendon

AL CYA: Luis Severino
NL CYA: Clayton Kershaw

AL ROY: Willie Calhoun
NL ROY: Ronald Acuna

AL Manager of the Year: Aaron Boone
NL Manager of the Year: Dave Martinez

 

ASHLEY’S PREDICTIONS

AL East: Yankees
AL Central: Indians
AL West: Astros
AL Wild Cards: Twins, Mariners

NL East: Nationals
NL Central: Cubs
NL West: Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: Mets, Cardinals

ALCS: Yankees vs. Indians
NLCS: Dodgers vs. Nationals

World Series: Yankees vs. Nationals, Nationals win in 7 games

AL MVP: Giancarlo Stanton
NL MVP: Kris Bryant

AL CYA: Chris Sale
NL CYA: Clayton Kershaw

AL ROY: Eloy Jimenez
NL ROY: Ronald Acuna

AL Manager of the Year: Aaron Boone
NL Manager of the Year: Mickey Callaway

 

CRAIG’S PREDICTIONS

AL East: Yankees
AL Central: Indians
AL West: Astros
AL Wild Cards: Red Sox, Angels

NL East: Nationals
NL Central: Cubs
NL West: Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: Brewers, Cardinals

ALCS: Yankees vs. Astros
NLCS: Cubs vs. Nationals

World Series: Yankees vs. Cubs, Yankees win in 6 games

AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL MVP: Bryce Harper

AL CYA: Justin Verlander
NL CYA: Clayton Kershaw

AL ROY: Francisco Mejia
NL ROY: Ronald Acuna

AL Manager of the Year: Aaron Boone
NL Manager of the Year: Craig Counsell