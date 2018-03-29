Getty Images

Opening day 2018: American League East Previews

By Craig CalcaterraMar 29, 2018, 5:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Yankees are going to hit home runs like their life depends on it. The Red Sox are loaded but feel like underdogs. The Jays are facing a big transition year with Josh Donaldson possibly walking away in November and some second generation baseball legacy prospects knocking on the door. The Rays are once again trying to hold things together with spit and bailing wire, but at least they’re used to it. Everyone knows that you can’t win without pitching. What the Orioles 2018 roster presupposes is: what if you can?

Our previews:

Opening Day 2018: Our Predictions

Library of Congress
By Craig CalcaterraMar 29, 2018, 5:27 AM EDT
2 Comments

By now I don’t need to tell you how silly it is to predict the outcome of a baseball season in which over 2,400 baseball games are played by over a thousand players, all of whom are subject to injury and/or wild variation from past performance or reasonable expectations. Baseball is freakin’ chaos, my friends. And while that is one of the top things to recommend it, it’s also the thing that makes predicting its outcomes a fool’s errand.

Let no one say that Bill, Ashley and I aren’t fools. We’re gonna make our picks anyway, because that’s what we do:

BILL’S PREDICTIONS

AL East: Yankees
AL Central: Indians
AL West: Astros
AL Wild Cards: Red Sox, Angels

NL East: Nationals
NL Central: Cubs
NL West: Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: Cardinals, Diamondbacks

ALCS: Yankees vs. Astros
NLCS: Nationals vs. Dodgers

World Series: Yankees vs. Nationals, Yankees win in 6 games

AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL MVP: Anthony Rendon

AL CYA: Luis Severino
NL CYA: Clayton Kershaw

AL ROY: Willie Calhoun
NL ROY: Ronald Acuna

AL Manager of the Year: Aaron Boone
NL Manager of the Year: Dave Martinez

 

ASHLEY’S PREDICTIONS

AL East: Yankees
AL Central: Indians
AL West: Astros
AL Wild Cards: Twins, Mariners

NL East: Nationals
NL Central: Cubs
NL West: Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: Mets, Cardinals

ALCS: Yankees vs. Indians
NLCS: Dodgers vs. Nationals

World Series: Yankees vs. Nationals, Nationals win in 7 games

AL MVP: Giancarlo Stanton
NL MVP: Kris Bryant

AL CYA: Chris Sale
NL CYA: Clayton Kershaw

AL ROY: Eloy Jimenez
NL ROY: Ronald Acuna

AL Manager of the Year: Aaron Boone
NL Manager of the Year: Mickey Callaway

 

CRAIG’S PREDICTIONS

AL East: Yankees
AL Central: Indians
AL West: Astros
AL Wild Cards: Red Sox, Angels

NL East: Nationals
NL Central: Cubs
NL West: Dodgers
NL Wild Cards: Brewers, Cardinals

ALCS: Yankees vs. Astros
NLCS: Cubs vs. Nationals

World Series: Yankees vs. Cubs, Yankees win in 6 games

AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL MVP: Bryce Harper

AL CYA: Justin Verlander
NL CYA: Clayton Kershaw

AL ROY: Francisco Mejia
NL ROY: Ronald Acuna

AL Manager of the Year: Aaron Boone
NL Manager of the Year: Craig Counsell