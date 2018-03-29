Opening Day 2018: American League Central Previews

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

By now I don’t need to tell you how silly it is to predict the outcome of a baseball season in which over 2,400 baseball games are played by over a thousand players, all of whom are subject to injury and/or wild variation from past performance or reasonable expectations. Baseball is freakin’ chaos, my friends. And while that is one of the top things to recommend it, it’s also the thing that makes predicting its outcomes a fool’s errand.

Let no one say that Bill, Ashley and I aren’t fools. We’re gonna make our picks anyway, because that’s what we do:

BILL’S PREDICTIONS

AL East: Yankees

AL Central: Indians

AL West: Astros

AL Wild Cards: Red Sox, Angels

NL East: Nationals

NL Central: Cubs

NL West: Dodgers

NL Wild Cards: Cardinals, Diamondbacks

ALCS: Yankees vs. Astros

NLCS: Nationals vs. Dodgers

World Series: Yankees vs. Nationals, Yankees win in 6 games

AL MVP: Mike Trout

NL MVP: Anthony Rendon

AL CYA: Luis Severino

NL CYA: Clayton Kershaw

AL ROY: Willie Calhoun

NL ROY: Ronald Acuna

AL Manager of the Year: Aaron Boone

NL Manager of the Year: Dave Martinez

ASHLEY’S PREDICTIONS

AL East: Yankees

AL Central: Indians

AL West: Astros

AL Wild Cards: Twins, Mariners

NL East: Nationals

NL Central: Cubs

NL West: Dodgers

NL Wild Cards: Mets, Cardinals

ALCS: Yankees vs. Indians

NLCS: Dodgers vs. Nationals

World Series: Yankees vs. Nationals, Nationals win in 7 games

AL MVP: Giancarlo Stanton

NL MVP: Kris Bryant

AL CYA: Chris Sale

NL CYA: Clayton Kershaw

AL ROY: Eloy Jimenez

NL ROY: Ronald Acuna

AL Manager of the Year: Aaron Boone

NL Manager of the Year: Mickey Callaway

CRAIG’S PREDICTIONS

AL East: Yankees

AL Central: Indians

AL West: Astros

AL Wild Cards: Red Sox, Angels

NL East: Nationals

NL Central: Cubs

NL West: Dodgers

NL Wild Cards: Brewers, Cardinals

ALCS: Yankees vs. Astros

NLCS: Cubs vs. Nationals

World Series: Yankees vs. Cubs, Yankees win in 6 games

AL MVP: Mike Trout

NL MVP: Bryce Harper

AL CYA: Justin Verlander

NL CYA: Clayton Kershaw

AL ROY: Francisco Mejia

NL ROY: Ronald Acuna

AL Manager of the Year: Aaron Boone

NL Manager of the Year: Craig Counsell

