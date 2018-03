Mets GM Sandy Alderson suggested today that outfielder Michael Conforto could be activated from the disabled list as soon as April 5. Previously the estimate for his return was May 1.

Conforto missed the last six weeks of the 2017 season with a left shoulder injury and underwent surgery in early September to repair a tear of the posterior capsule in his shoulder. He finished the season batting .279/.384/.555 with 27 home runs and 68 RBI in 440 plate appearances.

Good news for the Mets.

