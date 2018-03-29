Matt Davidson homers three times on Opening Day for White Sox

White Sox DH Matt Davidson drilled three home runs against the Royals on Opening Day Thursday, becoming the first player to hit that many home runs in the season’s first game since the Tigers’ Dmitri Young on April 4, 2005, also against the Royals. The other players to do it since 1908: Tuffy Rodes for the Cubs against the Mets on April 4, 1994, and George Bell for the Blue Jays against the Royals on April 4, 1988.
Last season, Davidson hit .220/.260/.452 with 26 home runs and 68 RBI in 443 plate appearances.
Davidson was not the only player bringing the lumber against the Royals. Tim Anderson homered twice and Jose Abreu also had a homer of his own in his team’s 14-7 victory. The six homers by White Sox batters ties the 1988 Mets for the record for team home runs on Opening Day, per Christopher Kamka of NBC Sports Chicago.
Giants closer Mark Melancon underwent surgery last September to repair the pronator muscle in his right forearm. He went back on the disabled list to start the regular season with another forearm injury. Per Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group, Melancon said the pain he is feeling now is “very similar” to what he felt last year. As Crowley notes, an MRI revealed inflammation in his flexor. Melancon, at the moment, can’t throw from 30 feet without feeling pain.
Melancon is in the second year of a four-year, $62 million contract signed in December 2016. Last season, he recorded 11 saves with a 4.50 ERA and a 29/6 K/BB ratio in 30 innings of work.
Hunter Strickland will serve as the Giants’ closer while Melancon is on the mend, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Cory Gearrin and Tony Watson will set up for Strickland. Sam Dyson is apparently further down on the depth chart due to his underwhelming spring performance.