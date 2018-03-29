Mark Melancon says pain is “very similar” to what he felt last year

White Sox DH Matt Davidson drilled three home runs against the Royals on Opening Day Thursday, becoming the first player to hit that many home runs in the season’s first game since the Tigers’ Dmitri Young on April 4, 2005, also against the Royals. The other players to do it since 1908: Tuffy Rodes for the Cubs against the Mets on April 4, 1994, and George Bell for the Blue Jays against the Royals on April 4, 1988.

Last season, Davidson hit .220/.260/.452 with 26 home runs and 68 RBI in 443 plate appearances.

Davidson was not the only player bringing the lumber against the Royals. Tim Anderson homered twice and Jose Abreu also had a homer of his own in his team’s 14-7 victory. The six homers by White Sox batters ties the 1988 Mets for the record for team home runs on Opening Day, per Christopher Kamka of NBC Sports Chicago.

