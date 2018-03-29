Mark Melancon says pain is “very similar” to what he felt last year

Giants closer Mark Melancon underwent surgery last September to repair the pronator muscle in his right forearm. He went back on the disabled list to start the regular season with another forearm injury. Per Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group, Melancon said the pain he is feeling now is “very similar” to what he felt last year. As Crowley notes, an MRI revealed inflammation in his flexor. Melancon, at the moment, can’t throw from 30 feet without feeling pain.
Melancon is in the second year of a four-year, $62 million contract signed in December 2016. Last season, he recorded 11 saves with a 4.50 ERA and a 29/6 K/BB ratio in 30 innings of work.
Hunter Strickland will serve as the Giants’ closer while Melancon is on the mend, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Cory Gearrin and Tony Watson will set up for Strickland. Sam Dyson is apparently further down on the depth chart due to his underwhelming spring performance.