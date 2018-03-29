Giancarlo Stanton homers in first at-bat with Yankees

Outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is now a true Yankee after homering in his first at-bat with his new team on Opening Day in Toronto.
As Katie Sharp of River Ave Blues notes, Stanton is the third player since 1961 to homer in his first at-bat as a Yankee on Opening Day, joining Curtis Granderson (2010) and Jimmy Wynn (1977).
And as MLB.com’s David Adler notes, Stanton’s home run went 117.3 MPH off the bat, the hardest-hit opposite field home run in the Statcast era.
You may recall that the Yankees acquired Stanton back in December from the Marlins in exchange for Starlin Castro and minor leaguers Jose Devers and Jorge Guzman.