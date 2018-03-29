Cubs’ Ian Happ homers on first pitch of season

The baseball season began in Miami with the Cubs taking on the Marlins. Jose Urena delivered the first pitch. Ian Happ of the Cubs deposited it over the right field fence.

Predictably, ESPN’s cameras immediately found Derek Jeter, who didn’t seem super impressed. Get used to that look on CEO’s face.

The first inning was otherwise a tire fire for Urena. He hit three batters and gave up two runs. He’s given up four runs in three innings of work. The Marlins have since come back, though, scoring one in the bottom half of the first and three in the bottom of the third, thanks in large part to Kyle Schwarber playing some terrible defense. I guess being in The Best Shape of Your Life doesn’t make you much better of a left fielder. It’ll be interesting to see who he’s DHing for on August 1.

Anyway, here’s “Wonderwall.”

Let's settle in and enjoy the first pitch of the 2018 @MLB seaso– pic.twitter.com/VdNov3BeTx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 29, 2018

UPDATE: This is why we don’t do “bold predictions” posts. Tweet number one happened just before first pitch:

If Ian Happ leads off today's game with a home run, I will jump in Lake Michigan later today. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) March 29, 2018

And:

Follow @craigcalcaterra