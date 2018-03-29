Albert Pujols hits career home run No. 615

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols is back on the climb up baseball’s all-time home run leaderboard. The 38-year-old veteran slugged career home run No. 615, a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning off of Kendall Graveman, breaking a 4-4 tie.

He is The Machine, and he is locked in. #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/me7wkEqPOl — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2018

Pujols passed Hall of Famer Jim Thome late last season to take over seventh place all-time. Ken Griffey, Jr. is his next target at 630 — certainly an attainable goal if he’s able to stay healthy.

Pujols is in the seventh year of his 10-year, $240 million contract signed in December 2011. He’ll make $27 million this season, followed by $28 million in 2019, $29 million in 2020, and $30 million in 2021. He had the worst season of his career last year, finishing with a career-low .672 OPS and -1.8 WAR (per Baseball Reference) in 636 plate appearances.

