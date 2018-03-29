Albert Pujols hits career home run No. 615

Angels first baseman Albert Pujols is back on the climb up baseball’s all-time home run leaderboard. The 38-year-old veteran slugged career home run No. 615, a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning off of Kendall Graveman, breaking a 4-4 tie.
Pujols passed Hall of Famer Jim Thome late last season to take over seventh place all-time. Ken Griffey, Jr. is his next target at 630 — certainly an attainable goal if he’s able to stay healthy.
Pujols is in the seventh year of his 10-year, $240 million contract signed in December 2011. He’ll make $27 million this season, followed by $28 million in 2019, $29 million in 2020, and $30 million in 2021. He had the worst season of his career last year, finishing with a career-low .672 OPS and -1.8 WAR (per Baseball Reference) in 636 plate appearances.
White Sox DH Matt Davidson drilled three home runs against the Royals on Opening Day Thursday, becoming the first player to hit that many home runs in the season’s first game since the Tigers’ Dmitri Young on April 4, 2005, also against the Royals. The other players to do it since 1908: Tuffy Rodes for the Cubs against the Mets on April 4, 1994, and George Bell for the Blue Jays against the Royals on April 4, 1988.
Last season, Davidson hit .220/.260/.452 with 26 home runs and 68 RBI in 443 plate appearances.
Davidson was not the only player bringing the lumber against the Royals. Tim Anderson homered twice and Jose Abreu also had a homer of his own in his team’s 14-7 victory. The six homers by White Sox batters ties the 1988 Mets for the record for team home runs on Opening Day, per Christopher Kamka of NBC Sports Chicago.