Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Yoenis Cespedes: ‘This team is way better than the team we had in 2015’

By Bill BaerMar 28, 2018, 5:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Before the start of the regular season, we usually get a shocking proclamation or two from players across the sport. This year, it’s Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes. Per Tim Britton of The Athletic, Cespedes said, “This team is way better than the team we had in 2015.”

The 2015 Mets, of course, made it all the way to the World Series where they lost in five games to the Royals. Cespedes joined the club at the trade deadline when the Mets sent Michael Fulmer and Luis Cessa to the Tigers. Cespedes hit 17 home runs and knocked in 44 runs in his two months with the Mets through the end of the regular season. But that club not only had Cespedes, but a healthy and elite Matt Harvey. Jacob deGrom followed up his Rookie of the Year Award-winning 2014 campaign with an even better 2015. Noah Syndergaard impressed as a rookie. Closer Jeurys Familia had the best season of his career. Lucas Duda had another terrific offensive season. Michael Conforto was highly productive as a rookie.

Overall, the 2015 squad scored 683 runs and allowed 613. Baseball Prospectus is projecting the 2018 Mets to score 722 runs and allow 727. While the 2015 squad had some weaknesses, they were few and far between. The Mets are notably weak at first base this year with Adrian Gonzalez, potentially in the final year of his career. Amed Rosario is still an unknown after a weak debut last season. The catching unit of Travis d'Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki is below average. The starting rotation is among the most fragile in baseball.

I appreciate the motivation behind Cespedes saying what he said. He wants to energize his teammates, give them confidence going into a new season. But objectively, this team has far more negatives than the 2015 team did. That’s why in my 2018 preview I predicted them to go 79-83 and finish in third place. Baseball Prospectus is expecting an 80-82 finish while FanGraphs is putting them at 81-81.

Gabe Kapler is happy Dewayne Wise robbed him of a home run to preserve Mark Buehrle’s perfect game

AP Photo/Matt Rourke
By Bill BaerMar 28, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic continued her “10 questions” series with new Phillies manager Gabe Kapler. Many of the questions pertained to Kapler’s first month-plus on the job and what he expects going forward with the Phillies. One question, however, was about a moment in 2009.

Kapler, then with the Rays, led off the top of the ninth inning as White Sox starter Mark Buehrle attempted to get the final three outs for a perfect game. With a 2-2 count, Kapler hit a fly ball to deep left-center. Center fielder Dewayne Wise ranged back and leaped at the wall, robbing Kapler of a home run and preserving Buehrle’s perfect game, which he would go on to complete.

Montemurro asked, “What went through your mind in that moment?”

Kapler responded:

Well as a competitor, the first thing is I want that ball to go over his head and over the fence. What I remember, what I shared not that long after is, I’m really glad he made the catch. And I’m still glad he made the catch. If he didn’t make the catch, I would have one more home run, and that moment never happens for Mark Buehrle. That moment never happens for the city of Chicago. Dewayne Wise, that’s his moment for the rest of his life. It was meaningless for me. It would’ve been cool to have the home run. But it wouldn’t have gone anywhere. It would’ve been forgotten. And now it gets to live on forever, and it’s his moment.

I thought it had a chance [off the bat]. I remember it was a changeup away, and I had pretty good success waiting on his changeup and sitting on it. I knew that I hit it square. I probably would’ve been very comfortable predicting it would’ve been a double. The fact that it almost went out was cool.

I don’t think I’ve ever run into them or had a chance to have a conversation with them. They don’t even remember me. I get to remember them. Again, it’s their moment, and I love that about it.

Pretty cool perspective from Kapler. Kapler is already well-known for thinking outside the box, so it’s not surprising he would have this response. He’ll make his regular season managerial debut on Thursday afternoon as the Phillies open against the Braves in Atlanta.