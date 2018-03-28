Wanna throw batting practice for the Phillies?

The Phillies are soliciting the public for a left-handed batting practice pitcher. There’s a whole form to apply online and all.
The only requirements the Phillies have for the part-time paid position is to be at least 21 years old, to efficiently throw left-handed accurately and with a moderate pace, to be available for all Phillies home games at Citizens Bank Park, and to have a one-minute YouTube video clip showcasing one’s skills.
Seems like a pretty cool job to have.
Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports that the Mets have recently discussed adding free agent reliever Greg Holland. Holland has remained available after turning down the Rockies’ $17.4 million qualifying offer in November.
Holland, 32, had a solid season with the Rockies last year, saving a league-high 41 games with a 3.61 ERA and a 70/26 K/BB ratio in 57 1/3 innings.
The Mets already have a formidable bullpen with Jeurys Familia, A.J. Ramos and Jerry Blevins. But as Ehalt notes, all three are eligible for free agency after the season. Adding Holland would give them a good building block for the 2019 bullpen and beyond, assuming they sign him to a multi-year contract. The Mets would have to forfeit their second-round pick and $500,000 in international signing money if they were to sign Holland before the draft on June 12.