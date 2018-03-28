Wanna throw batting practice for the Phillies?

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Phillies are soliciting the public for a left-handed batting practice pitcher. There’s a whole form to apply online and all.

The only requirements the Phillies have for the part-time paid position is to be at least 21 years old, to efficiently throw left-handed accurately and with a moderate pace, to be available for all Phillies home games at Citizens Bank Park, and to have a one-minute YouTube video clip showcasing one’s skills.

Seems like a pretty cool job to have.

