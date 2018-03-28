Vlad Guerrero Jr. hits walk-off HR to lift Jays in Montreal

The Toronto Blue Jays have been playing their final game in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium for several years now. Last night’s game was a bit more special than the others.
The game was won when top prospect, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Jays a walkoff 1-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0.
It was special because, obviously, it was the same stadium where his father, soon-to-be inducted Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, played much of his career with the Montreal Expos. It was special because the last walkoff home run at Olympic Stadium was hit by his father on May 7, 2003 off of Jaret Wright of the Padres. It was special because the 25,816 on hand had a reason in an otherwise meaningless game to roar, and roar loudly, for the man who may one day lead their favorite team to glory and who happens to be the son of the man who led he team most of them used to cheer for in that very building.
Exhibition games aren’t supposed to matter, but the crowd went into a frenzy with the blast and Guerrero – wearing his dad’s No. 27 – threw his helmet in the air before leaping into a circle of celebrating teammates at home plate.
Here was dad’s view from the dugout:
And here it is from a more conventional angle:
The Dodgers and Angels were playing an exhibition game in Los Angeles tonight. It ended early, however, when a pipe burst in the bottom of the 5th inning, flooding the field with sewage.
The leak was caused by a water main break, and left a stinky, brown pool near the Dodgers’ dugout down the third base line in foul territory. The grounds crew worked to clean up for a half hour before they decided to call the game. Dodgers officials were unsure as of the time the game was called if it was a stadium or a city issue. Here was team president Stan Kasten’s comment to the media about it:
Apparently in the middle of the of the fifth inning there was a pipe backup, in two different levels of the stadium. We don’t know exactly where the backup was or what caused it. It had something to do with a main pipe here as well as a main pipe outside.
Kasten said he has no concerns about Opening Day being disrupted on Thursday.
One Dodger player told Pedro Moura of The Athletic “I hope this doesn’t mean it’s gonna be a sh***y year.” Because of course he did. More poetically:
If the Dodgers win the World Series this year, I can absolutely, with 100% certainly, tell you what will lead off the season highlight reel. Same if they lose 100 games somehow. Anything in between, I suspect they’ll just flush this down the memory hole and pretend it didn’t happen.
In other news, the Oakland A’s are the happiest people in baseball right now.