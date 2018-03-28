Vlad Guerrero Jr. hits walk-off HR to lift Jays in Montreal

The Toronto Blue Jays have been playing their final game in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium for several years now. Last night’s game was a bit more special than the others.

The game was won when top prospect, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Jays a walkoff 1-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals 1-0.

It was special because, obviously, it was the same stadium where his father, soon-to-be inducted Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, played much of his career with the Montreal Expos. It was special because the last walkoff home run at Olympic Stadium was hit by his father on May 7, 2003 off of Jaret Wright of the Padres. It was special because the 25,816 on hand had a reason in an otherwise meaningless game to roar, and roar loudly, for the man who may one day lead their favorite team to glory and who happens to be the son of the man who led he team most of them used to cheer for in that very building.

Exhibition games aren’t supposed to matter, but the crowd went into a frenzy with the blast and Guerrero – wearing his dad’s No. 27 – threw his helmet in the air before leaping into a circle of celebrating teammates at home plate.

Here was dad’s view from the dugout:

And here it is from a more conventional angle:

Caption this || Descríbanlo ustedes!!! pic.twitter.com/tAX1iyW38M — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) March 28, 2018

