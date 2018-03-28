Russell Lansford/Getty Images

Report: Mets interested in Greg Holland

By Bill BaerMar 28, 2018, 9:47 PM EDT
Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports that the Mets have recently discussed adding free agent reliever Greg Holland. Holland has remained available after turning down the Rockies’ $17.4 million qualifying offer in November.

Holland, 32, had a solid season with the Rockies last year, saving a league-high 41 games with a 3.61 ERA and a 70/26 K/BB ratio in 57 1/3 innings.

The Mets already have a formidable bullpen with Jeurys Familia, A.J. Ramos and Jerry Blevins. But as Ehalt notes, all three are eligible for free agency after the season. Adding Holland would give them a good building block for the 2019 bullpen and beyond, assuming they sign him to a multi-year contract. The Mets would have to forfeit their second-round pick and $500,000 in international signing money if they were to sign Holland before the draft on June 12.

Wanna throw batting practice for the Phillies?

By Bill BaerMar 28, 2018, 10:52 PM EDT
The Phillies are soliciting the public for a left-handed batting practice pitcher. There’s a whole form to apply online and all.

The only requirements the Phillies have for the part-time paid position is to be at least 21 years old, to efficiently throw left-handed accurately and with a moderate pace, to be available for all Phillies home games at Citizens Bank Park, and to have a one-minute YouTube video clip showcasing one’s skills.

Seems like a pretty cool job to have.