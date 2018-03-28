Report: Mets interested in Greg Holland

Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports that the Mets have recently discussed adding free agent reliever Greg Holland. Holland has remained available after turning down the Rockies’ $17.4 million qualifying offer in November.

Holland, 32, had a solid season with the Rockies last year, saving a league-high 41 games with a 3.61 ERA and a 70/26 K/BB ratio in 57 1/3 innings.

The Mets already have a formidable bullpen with Jeurys Familia, A.J. Ramos and Jerry Blevins. But as Ehalt notes, all three are eligible for free agency after the season. Adding Holland would give them a good building block for the 2019 bullpen and beyond, assuming they sign him to a multi-year contract. The Mets would have to forfeit their second-round pick and $500,000 in international signing money if they were to sign Holland before the draft on June 12.

