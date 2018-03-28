Getty Images

Opening Day 2018: Top storylines

By Craig CalcaterraMar 28, 2018, 3:10 PM EDT
11 Comments

Baseball just happens. That’s why our daily recap feature — returning Friday morning! — is called “And That Happened.” You can certainly understand what happened in a baseball game after the fact, but unlike a lot of other sports, you can’t really preview, break down, and analyze the heck out of a baseball game beforehand. You can talk a bit about each starting pitcher I suppose, but if you’re doing some “MasterLock Keys To the Contest” feature before each game, you really don’t understand how baseball works.

That’s OK, though. Hang out here a while and we’ll help you figure it all out. In the meantime, just know that there are over 2,000 baseball games in a year, any single one of them is as random as heck, and talking about any one of them before, say, Game 7 of the World Series as if it’s got themes and dynamics flowing through them sort of misses the point. Baseball washes over you in hundreds and thousands of plays and games over the course of seven months. It’s a glorious, mostly random waterfall.

Seasons as a whole, though, can have broad storylines. Or, at the very least, a handful of things upon which an inordinate amount of attention will be paid due to either hype or novelty or the continuance or interruption of patterns from seasons past. In the event you check out of baseball in the offseason and try to get back up to speed as the games start, here are some of the things that will likely be dominating the baseball conversation as the 2018 season gets underway:

The Era of the Super Teams is Here

We discussed this at length here, but the short version: there are seven teams — the Yankees, Red Sox, Indians, Astros, Nationals, Cubs and Dodgers — who seem to be mortal playoff locks, and twenty-three teams which are really, really far behind. There are many reasons for that — again, see here — but the practical effect of it is that there will not be a lot of drama in the division races this year. Maybe the Yankees or maybe the Red Sox take the AL East, but barring a rash of catastrophic injuries, the other five seem to be one-team races. All of the standings watching in 2018 will be about the Wild Card.

The Yankees Look to Bash Their Way to Glory

One of those super teams, the Yankees, has gotten more attention than most, mostly because they made the biggest acquisition of the offseason. That came when they traded for Giancarlo Stanton, who will slot into a lineup which already featured heavy hitters Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and a Yankees attack that led all of baseball with 241 homers last year. To get Stanton they gave up Starlin Castro, who hit 16 homers in 2017, but they recently went out and added Neil Walker who is capable of eclipsing that, especially with Yankee Stadium’s short right field porch. Projections from early in the offseason suggested that the Yankees could hit around 250 homers as a team. The all-time record for a team is 264. That’s a lotta dingers, but it’s certainly within reach.

Will the Home Run Surge Continue?

Baseball set a record with 6,105 home runs in 2017. That greatly surpassed the lofty totals of the so-called Steroid Era. The shape of the home run bell curve was different too. Rather than having multiple guys shattering individual records, everyone seemingly got into the act. There were 117 players who hit 20 home runs or more and 41 who hit at least 30. Many have suspected — and conducted experiments which suggest — a juiced baseball. While spring training statistics are notoriously unreliable in terms of predicting the regular season, the homer surge did continue in February and March, at least suggesting that we’re in for another dinger-filled year. Oh, and another year of strikeouts too, which go hand-in-hand with the longball.

The Shohei Ohtani Boom/Bust Watch

The early part of the offseason was dominated by the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, in which clubs jockeyed to sign Japan’s two-way sensation. In addition to his status as an elite pitcher and hitter, his age — he’s only 23 — and his price tag — low — made him the most attractive and intriguing Japanese player since Ichiro Suzuki  came here in 2001. The Angels won those sweepstakes, but Ohtani’s spring has raised eyebrows, and not in a good way. He has struggled mightily, both as a pitcher and a hitter, and it’s unclear what we can expect of him going forward. For now, though, he’s in the rotation and is expected to DH a couple of times a week. Expect his exploits to be covered in far more detail than most other rookies, for better and for worse.

Mound Meeting Moratorium

Commissioner Rob Manfred continues his almost monomaniacal quest to cut the length of baseball games and increase the pace of play. He held off on instituting a pitch clock for 2018 — look for that next year — but he did impose a new rule limiting the number of mound visits in a game.  Teams will now be limited to six non-pitching change mound visits per team per game, and one extra visit if the game goes into extra innings. This includes catcher-pitcher meetups to discuss signs. It’s not the most popular rule. Two catchers — Martin Maldonado of the Angels and Willson Contreras of the Cubs gave said they’d just incur the fines MLB promises to impose for violations of the rule rather than follow the rules. Also: there has been confusion as to what an umpire can and should do if a team makes a seventh mound visit? Some have said they should force a pitching change. Others have said they can’t do that, but they “must stop” the meeting. How they’re supposed to do that I have no idea. Body slams?

No one seemed to run afoul of the rule in spring training, but that doesn’t mean much given that the games don’t matter. Look for some controversy about the meeting rule early in the season now that things count.

Is There a Labor War Looming?

This past offseason was a train wreck for most free agents, with many taking far lower and shorter deals than expected and some — like closer Greg Holland — still looking for work on the eve of Opening Day. People spent all winter trying to figure out why the market played out the way it did. There are any number of factors which could’ve caused it, ranging from teams simply changing their focus, players and misjudging their value, a Collective Bargaining Agreement which discourages the signing of free agents and, possibly, collusion on the part of teams. Whatever went into it — a combination of those factors is my guess — the season begins with a lot of unhappy players, discord within the players union and increasingly loud calls for things to change the next time ownership and labor meet at the bargaining table. While that will not come until 2021, both sides begin their preparations for that years in advance, both in terms of organizing its ranks and in minor skirmishes here and there looking to test the other sides’ resolve.

That process will likely begin as early as this year. Look for situations in which the union and the league are unable to agree upon various matters that pop up as readily as they might’ve in years past. Look for tougher and more public fights regarding discipline for players. There will be tea leaves to be read and harbingers to behold in 2018, all of which could suggest how ugly things will get in 2021.

The Best Free Agent Class Ever Begins Its Walk Year

While the 2017-18 offeason was a cold one for free agents, many are expecting 2018-19 to be radically different. That’s because next offseason will feature perhaps the most star-studded free agent class of all time. As of right now, that class will be headlined by Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Clayton Kershaw, but could also include Charlie Blackmon, Dallas Keuchel, Josh Donaldson, Craig Kimbrel, Cody Allen, Andrew Miller and Daniel Murphy. Each of these guys is playing for big money in 2018 and, even if that doesn’t cause them to play better than they normally would, it’ll certainly cause them to be asked about it, constantly. Get used to hearing “all I care about is 2018 and what’s going on right now.” That’s a lie, of course, but don’t expect them to say any different.

Opening Day 2018: Who’s under most pressure this season?

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMar 28, 2018, 4:39 PM EDT
4 Comments

Opening Day Eve is the most optimistic time for every team, every player and every fan. If you don’t believe me, go check out the Orioles fans talking themselves into contending for the division title in yesterday’s comments section. God love the optimism that only the beginning of a baseball season can bring!

Deep down, though, there are a lot of folks in and around Major League Baseball who are entering the season under pressure, with a lot to prove or a lot to lose. Or some combination of all three. Who is under the gun in 2018?

Giancarlo Stanton

This seems crazy, right? He’s the reigning NL MVP, he hit 59 homers last year and he’s going from a trash fire of an organization in Miami to the flagship of MLB’s fleet in the Bronx. He’s been all smiles this spring and for good reason.

True, but this is also New York. This city has held its stars — especially its imported stars — to a higher standard than is at all reasonable for years and years. Two players who carried the Yankees on their backs to World Series titles — Reggie Jackson and Alex Rodriguez — know all too well what high expectations can do in the Big Apple. If Stanton slumps and the Yankees with him, you KNOW there will be columns saying “the Yankees did just fine with only Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez hitting big last year. Why isn’t our $300 million man carrying his weight?” It’ll be an unfair attack if and when it comes, but since when has that stopped the New York press corps? All of that aside, there is ALWAYS more pressure in New York than anywhere else. Stanton will feel it by default.

Aaron Boone and Alex Cora

The Yankees and Red Sox each had great seasons last year. The Yankees and Red Sox each ended their seasons with a loss and watched their conquerers — the Astros in both cases — go on to glory. The Yankees and Red Sox each got rid of their old managers and brought in new blood. Both Boone, the Yankees’ new skipper, and Cora in Boston will be expected to improve their teams’ results, which means the Red Sox expect a deep playoff run and the Yankees are basically writing “World Series title or Bust!” on the back window of the team bus. Again, this is somewhat unfair pressure given the randomness of the postseason, but since when has fair had anything to do with expectations in Boston and New York? Things will be particularly tough in the case of Boone if the Yankees even mildly disappoint. “We brought back basically the same team that went to Game 7 of the ALCS AND added the best slugger in a generation and you lost in the ALDS?!” will be a pretty irresistible line of attack for many.

Bryce Harper

He’s one of the best talents in all of baseball. He already has an MVP Award under his belt. He is set to be a free agent after this season. He also, however, has a history of injuries that have derailed what would’ve otherwise been great years. I suspect he’ll get a record-setting free agent deal even if he does miss a month with a hamstring or something, but there’s still a lot riding on him hitting the market after a monster year, especially in an age when free agents as a whole are taking a beating. Harper obviously wants to do the best he can do regardless, but several hundred ballplayers are counting on him to raise the salary ceiling for those who follow him into the free market.

Matt Harvey

There was a time when many considered him the best young pitcher in the game. Since undergoing Tommy John surgery, however, Harvey has been unable to get back to his 2013 form, suffering major injury after major injury and, on occasion, showing an immaturity that does not suit a would-be superstar. At age 29, with his recent track record, it’s unlikely that he’ll ever be the star he once figured to be, but with a strong season he has a chance to avert a premature end to his career and to at least begin to mount a respectable third act.

The Dodgers and Nationals

All of the so-called Super Teams have high expectations, but the Cubs and Astros are the last two World Series champions and, among the others, the Dodgers and Nationals probably have a slightly shorter window of competitiveness than the other clubs. Clayton Kershaw, Bryce Harper and Daniel Murphy could be gone next year. Justin Turner isn’t getting any younger. Obviously each club could reload via the stocked free agent market this coming winter, but they’re each loaded now. I suppose ANY sort of a playoff run will be progress for the Nationals given that they’ve never escaped the NLDS, but with this potentially being their last year with Harper, they really want to make a strong push for a title. The Dodgers, obviously, came one game away from winning it all last year, but they don’t give out awards for being the best team over a 4-5 year stretch. To make their mark, they need to hoist a trophy.

The Giants

The Giants were an old team entering last year, but one still thought to have gas in the tank in their mini-dynasty. A freak injury to Madison Bumgarner and a bunch of bad luck resulted in them being the worst team in the game. A lot of teams — especially in this era — would’ve just punted this past winter, tore things down and begun a rebuild. The Giants added players and enter 2018 as an old team with designs on competitiveness once again. It’s admirable that the front office and ownership is going for it, but I doubt they’ll get a third chance. If 2018 is a bust, the Giants will be under pressure to change course after this season which, obviously, puts pressure on them this season. That it has begun with Madison Bumgarner, once again, suffering a freak injury, is not a good omen.

Shohei Ohtani

On one level, since he’s making almost no money and is under team control forever, there isn’t a ton of objective pressure on Ohtani to shine in his first season for the Los Angeles Angels. On another level, the amount of press attention on him — both from the Japanese press and the American press — is insane, and a person nicknamed “The Japanese Babe Ruth” is inevitably going to be under serious pressure to perform. In spring the performance lacked, but he kept his composure admirably. We’ll see soon how he does once the games count. Both with the performance and the composure.

Buck Showalter and Dan Duquette

The Orioles manager and general manager have had considerable success in Baltimore, but after a disappointing season last year, they both enter a lame duck campaign which many doubt either will survive. Their past success and excellent reputations will always keep them from ignominy and unemployment, but on-the-field success or failure in 2018 may very well determine if they’ll get another job in their respective positions again or if, rather, they’ll each have to board the Special Assistant Express for the remainder of their careers.

Gabe Kapler

Taking over as the manager for a rebuilding team that is poised to turn the corner is a pretty good gig. Doing so AND having that club make some pretty aggressive offseason moves like the Phillies did this winter (e.g. signing Jake Arrieta and Carlos Santana and putting top prospect Scott Kingery on the Opening Day roster) is even better. Still, Kapler has something to prove to a lot of people, it seems. People who have, for several years now, grumbled about him being unconventional or weird or something less than a “baseball man.” I have argued on many occasions — see that link, for example — that this is baloney, but the talking point still exists. Almost no one who played in the bigs for as long as Kapler has, managed in the minors as Kapler has and worked in a front office as Kapler has is subject to this sort of treatment, but it feels like Kapler will be looked at askance unless or until he shows that he can make a double switch without the aid of a life coach, a mantra and an oil drum full of coconut oil. Which, now that I think about it, might take some of the pressure off. After all, if the expectations are so stupidly low, they’re easy to meet, right?

Bryan Price

I don’t think there’s much pressure in being the manager of the Cincinnati Reds compared to being the manager of a lot of other teams, but Price is entering his fifth season at the helm of a club that has won 76, 64, 68 and 68 games over the past four years. At some point someone in the front office is going to catch heat for a rebuild that doesn’t show forward momentum, and when people in the front office feel pressure, the first person to feel pain is usually the manager. Beyond all of that, it’s rare for someone to lose for five straight seasons and keep his job regardless of the rebuild schedule, especially if he does not have a track record of past success.  Which is to say that Price could really use an 81-81 season with at least a non-laughable argument lasting a couple of weeks past July that the Reds could get the second Wild Card.

Obviously everyone in baseball is under some amount of pressure. Pressure to perform, pressure to win, pressure to not get caught up in some dumb and distracting controversy. But from where I’m sitting, these guys and teams are the ones with the most on the line.