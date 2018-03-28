Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after a pipe bursts during game

The Dodgers and Angels were playing an exhibition game in Los Angeles tonight. It ended early, however, when a pipe burst in the bottom of the 5th inning, flooding the field with sewage.

The leak was caused by a water main break, and left a stinky, brown pool near the Dodgers’ dugout down the third base line in foul territory. The grounds crew worked to clean up for a half hour before they decided to call the game. Dodgers officials were unsure as of the time the game was called if it was a stadium or a city issue. Here was team president Stan Kasten’s comment to the media about it:

Apparently in the middle of the of the fifth inning there was a pipe backup, in two different levels of the stadium. We don’t know exactly where the backup was or what caused it. It had something to do with a main pipe here as well as a main pipe outside.

Kasten said he has no concerns about Opening Day being disrupted on Thursday.

One Dodger player told Pedro Moura of The Athletic “I hope this doesn’t mean it’s gonna be a sh***y year.” Because of course he did. More poetically:

“I smelled it,” Andrew Toles said. “It was nasty. I’m not gonna tell you what it really was. That’s messed up. That’s a tragic thing.” — Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) March 28, 2018

If the Dodgers win the World Series this year, I can absolutely, with 100% certainly, tell you what will lead off the season highlight reel. Same if they lose 100 games somehow. Anything in between, I suspect they’ll just flush this down the memory hole and pretend it didn’t happen.

In other news, the Oakland A’s are the happiest people in baseball right now.

