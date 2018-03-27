Giants not sure if Mark Melancon will be ready for Opening Day

The Giants aren’t sure if closer Mark Melancon will be ready for Opening Day as he’s still feeling something in his right arm, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Melancon underwent surgery last September to release pressure on the pronator muscle in his forearm.
Melancon has only pitched in five games this spring. Across 4 2/3 innings, the right-hander has allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Melancon is entering the second year of his four-year, $62 million contract.
If Melancon isn’t ready to begin the regular season, Sam Dyson will likely slide into the closer’s role.
Athletics pitching prospect A.J. Puk may have a ligament issue in his left elbow, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Puk, who is believed to have gone for second opinions, may eventually need Tommy John surgery.
The Athletics shut Puk down with what was termed “biceps soreness” last Wednesday. He put together a solid spring showing, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and six walks with seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings. Puk gave up all four of those earned runs in his final appearance on March 15 against the Mariners, when the A’s noticed his velocity was down.
While Puk was unlikely to have made the Opening Day roster if he had stayed healthy, he might have been an early call-up. MLB Pipeline ranks Puk as the Athletics’ No. 1 prospect in the system.