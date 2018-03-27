Giants not sure if Mark Melancon will be ready for Opening Day

The Giants aren’t sure if closer Mark Melancon will be ready for Opening Day as he’s still feeling something in his right arm, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Melancon underwent surgery last September to release pressure on the pronator muscle in his forearm.

Melancon has only pitched in five games this spring. Across 4 2/3 innings, the right-hander has allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Melancon is entering the second year of his four-year, $62 million contract.

If Melancon isn’t ready to begin the regular season, Sam Dyson will likely slide into the closer’s role.

