Brad Boxberger named Diamondbacks’ closer

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said on Tuesday that Brad Boxberger will be his team’s closer, Nick Piecoro of azcentral Sports reports.

Archie Bradley was believed to be in the running for the closer’s role along with Yoshihisa Hirano, but he’ll be used in the same role as last year. Lovullo said, “Archie’s versatility, being able to have him for two, three, four or five (outs), at any time, was very important to the success of this team last year and we wanted that to continue.”

Boxberger, 29, made his season debut at the end of June last year with the Rays due to lat and forearm issues. He finished with a 3.38 ERA and a 40/11 K/BB ratio in 29 1/3 innings. In his only season as a full-time closer in 2015, Boxberger was an All-Star, saving 41 games with a 3.71 ERA.

Bradley, 25, impressed last season in his first stint as a full-time reliever. He had a 1.73 ERA with a 79/21 K/BB ratio in 73 innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill