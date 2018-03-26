Phillies release Cameron Rupp

The Yankees have announced that first baseman Greg Bird will undergo surgery on Tuesday to remove a small broken spur on the outside aspect of his right ankle. Bird is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Bird, 25, underwent surgery last year to remove excess bone growth on that same right ankle. As a result, he played in only 48 games, batting .190/.288/.422 with nine home runs and 28 RBI in 170 plate appearances.

This is obviously not the news the Yankees wanted to hear about their starting first baseman, especially this close to the start of the regular season. The Yankees do have options to fill Bird’s shoes, as Neil Walker or Tyler Austin could man the position. The club also recently released Adam Lind and could ask him to come back given the circumstances.

Bird was a lightning rod for criticism last year as some people — including some within the Yankees’ organization — believed he was making up his ankle issue. Let’s see if the latest news brings the same people crawling out of the woodwork.

