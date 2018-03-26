Phillies release Cameron Rupp

The Phillies have released catcher Cameron Rupp, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The club had designated him for assignment on Sunday, which meant Andrew Knapp won the contest to back up Jorge Alfaro.
Rupp, 29, hit a disappointing .189 in 41 plate appearances this spring in Grapefruit League play. He’s been lackluster at the plate over parts of five seasons in the majors, owning a career .705 OPS. Rupp also doesn’t receive high marks for defense and framing.
In releasing Rupp, the Phillies are only on the hook for about one-fourth of his $2.05 million salary for the 2018 season, effectively saving them about $1.5 million.
The Yankees have announced that first baseman Greg Bird will undergo surgery on Tuesday to remove a small broken spur on the outside aspect of his right ankle. Bird is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
Bird, 25, underwent surgery last year to remove excess bone growth on that same right ankle. As a result, he played in only 48 games, batting .190/.288/.422 with nine home runs and 28 RBI in 170 plate appearances.
This is obviously not the news the Yankees wanted to hear about their starting first baseman, especially this close to the start of the regular season. The Yankees do have options to fill Bird’s shoes, as Neil Walker or Tyler Austin could man the position. The club also recently released Adam Lind and could ask him to come back given the circumstances.
Bird was a lightning rod for criticism last year as some people — including some within the Yankees’ organization — believed he was making up his ankle issue. Let’s see if the latest news brings the same people crawling out of the woodwork.