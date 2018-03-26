Getty Images

Opening Day 2018: Is your city a “baseball town?”

By Craig CalcaterraMar 26, 2018, 11:49 AM EDT
15 Comments

Opening Day is this Thursday. Unlike most years in recent history, all 30 teams will be in action on the same Opening Day, with no staggering of the schedule, no weird Opening Day in Australia or someplace and no standalone game on ESPN the night before things really get going. I like that. Opening Day is special and this year it’ll feel like more of a holiday than it has in some time.

It may feel more like a holiday in some places than others. I’m only familiar with the Opening Day festivities in a handful of cities, but I will venture to say that Opening Day in Cincinnati, for example — which basically shuts the place down — takes things to a level you don’t see anyplace else. It’s truly a baseball town, and I’m happy that, even if it doesn’t get the honor of the first pitch that it used to always get — game time is 4PM — they will be playing ball in Great American Ballpark on the first afternoon of regular season action.

All of which has me thinking about what major league cities are, in fact, “baseball towns.” Yes, all major league teams have their own fervid followers, but which towns can claim baseball as its true passion? In which cities does baseball, all things being equal, stand a bit taller than other pursuits? Let’s look, shall we?

First some disclaimers:

  • I looked at this once five years ago, but a lot has changed since then, both in my own thinking and in the sports landscape, so I think it’s worth doing again. If I made a good joke or a smart insight then, I’m totally ripping myself off and repeating it;
  • Almost all cities ebb and flow depending on how their various sports teams are doing in a given year or era. I know that you see more Giants hats in San Francisco when they’re in the World Series and I know you may see more Warriors shirts when the basketball team is doing well. I’m not trying to gauge enthusiasm based on a championship year or apathy when things suck. I’m trying to figure out, if all things were equal, which sport would take up more of the city’s attention;
  • As you’ll see in the individual city comments there may be more than one answer or, at the very least, there may be some sort of contingent answer. See New York, for example;
  • Saying a town is not “a baseball town” is not a slam on the fans of the team in that town. EVERY team has passionate fans. I am not comparing fan bases or hating on fans for not supporting their team or anything else. This is comparison of entire cities and metro areas and their macro-level engagement, not fans’ support or non-support of a team. I shouldn’t have to say this, but I’ve learned that whenever you bring up anything close to this topic, people get insecure and defensive and think you’re fan-shaming them. I’m not, OK? Take your outrage elsewhere;
  • Though I’m pretty educated about this stuff — I’ve been to most ballparks and know people deeply embedded in the sports culture of every city — I’m obviously an outsider and could have these very wrong in some respects. I’m super curious to hear your own comments about it. So I ask that rather than saying “you’re wrong, dude, Cleveland is TOTALLY a baseball town!” tell me why. The topic fascinates me! I want to learn!

With that:

  • New York: Baseball was born in the New York area, but community-wide, basketball has a far richer history in the last, like, century. With the caveat about ebbs and flows above in mind, people in New York I talk to tell me that if the Knicks had been anything but a tire fire for the past 20 years, it’d be clear that New York was still as basketball town and that if they won a championship it’d dominate the city’s sports scene more than anything. I can see that. Still, just because basketball may, one day, take things to a higher level, I think New York is a baseball town. It, and maybe Boston, are the two cities where this may not be a zero-sum question. Their sports scenes, in the form of fan bases and media coverage and everything else, are large enough to multiply that attention, not divide it. So I’ll say New York is a “Baseball Town Plus.”
  • Boston: Boston — and I think Philly too — may be the most “all sports” towns on the list. There is Celtics/Bruins/Pats/Sox fever always present on one level or another in ways other mutli-sport cities don’t have, and then you add that non-zero-sum factor I mentioned for New York. Boston is a baseball town, without question — I suspect that when the Sox roll things are a half-tick above the others — but it’s mostly just a sports town.
  • Toronto: Leafs, Leafs, Leafs, Leafs. Even when the Jays were in the playoffs I suspect they were getting bumped to page 2 of the sports section to talk about the Leafs second line or whatever.
  • Baltimore: People tell me the Colts were the city’s greatest love. When I was a kid the Colts left and the Orioles were coming off of 20 years of amazing play. Between that and being the only game in town for a long time, I had thought of it as a baseball town, but I think the Ravens get more people excited and would continue to do so even if both teams were great.
  • Tampa Bay: Can’t really see it. They do well in the TV ratings, but I feel like you can’t really be a baseball town if there has been a decades-long debate about where your team should play. Either way, the Bucs and Bolts have been there longer and each have championships, college football probably sucks up a lot of the oxygen there too and there are enough transplants there that loyalties are divided.
  • Detroit: Detroit is a great baseball town, but they seem to live and die with the Wings more. My relatives, almost all of whom either live in or hail from Detroit, do anyway. I could be persuaded that Detroit is primarily a baseball town. This new era of the Wings sucking might shed more light on it.
  • Cleveland: Browns. By far. Even when they didn’t exist for a few years. The Indians went to Game 7 of the World Series in 2016 and people seemed to be talking about the Browns more. It’s totally a football town.
  • Chicago: This is an interesting one. I feel like it’s a Bears city, even with the Cubs Renaissance. When you walk around Chicago in the summer the city just reeks of baseball, so it’s probably close, but if the Bears were to trade for some franchise quarterback on Opening Day, the quarterback gets more play on the news I bet.
  • Kansas City: Another one which may be closer now than it was five years ago when I first did this, but I feel like the Chiefs are a greater municipal passion. Good baseball town, but maybe a stronger football town.
  • Minneapolis: Again, I feel like if the Vikings made a big signing or a trade on Thursday afternoon, people would not be talking about the Twins’ Opening Day game. Baseball seems secondary there.
  • Seattle: Given that they’ve sent away a baseball team and a basketball team to other cities in the past, the Seahawks probably by default. This may be the highest showing soccer would get anywhere on this list too.
  • Oakland: I would read a 5,000 word essay about how San Francisco appropriated the Golden State Warriors’ glory from Oakland even before building them an area to take them physically out of the city, but I suppose that’s neither here nor there. The A’s can’t rate here for the same reason the Rays can’t in Tampa Bay. The Raiders are getting ready to abandon the city for the second time in a couple of years. The fans came back the first time and will probably still root for the team even after they leave. Sports Stockholm Syndrome. Either way, it won’t be a baseball town unless and until the A’s get a new ballpark and stop shipping out recognizable players ten minutes after they become recognizable.
  • Houston: Texas = football, now and forever.
  • Los Angeles: Baseball fandom is wide in Los Angeles — you can’t go anywhere without seeing a Dodgers cap — but I don’t think it’s terribly deep, and so many of those Dodgers caps are fashion pieces more than expressions of passion. Since it’s such a large city, yes, there are a lot of hardcore Dodgers fans, but there’s so many other ways that the attention of Los Angeles goes that it’s never felt like a “baseball town” to me. The Lakers have a lot to say about that too.
  • Dallas: Cowboys could go 1-15 and the Rangers could win the series and it’s still a Cowboys city. Indeed, the very notion that anyone would get upset at saying anything otherwise is what prompted me to think of this topic five years back.
  • Atlanta: College football more than anything, but the Falcons pretty obviously trump the Braves. It’s probably more of a front-running town than anything.
  • Philadelphia: An “all sports” town as I mentioned above in the Boston comment. There is passion for all four of the major sports there that, if taken in isolation could lead the way almost anywhere else. That said, nothing the Phillies, Sixers or Flyers have ever done can come close to the attention the Eagles command in that town, and that was before they won the Super Bowl.
  • Washington: It begins and ends with the Redskins and anyone who tells you differently is an insane person.
  • Miami: I don’t think it’s controversial to say it’s not the Marlins. Whether it’s a football or basketball town is beyond my ken, but a baseball town it ain’t. At least not yet and, barring a change in organizational philosophy, any time soon.
  • St. Louis: Maybe the most “baseball town” of them all. Seems silly to argue otherwise.
  • Cincinnati: Another baseball town. I know people talk a lot about the Bengals and that Ohio State football may bleed down that way to some degree, but it’s a Reds town. I don’t know too many people here in Ohio who would disagree.
  • Milwaukee: It’s over 100 miles to Green Bay, but I bet it’s still more Packers than Brewers. Still a great baseball town, though. For the purposes of this list, the Packers are kind of a different level than the competition presented by most football teams. Their hold on Wisconsin feels more like college football than it does pro football, and if you know how college football can hold a place, you know that’s impressive.
  • Pittsburgh: A good baseball town to be sure, but it’s the Steelers’ city by far. They’ve become a regional thing. Steelers nation or whatever the hell they call it stretches well into Ohio and many points north, south and east as well.
  • San Francisco: This has likely changed in a major way in the past 20 years, almost all because of where the teams play. The Giants moving in to AT&T Park and the the 49ers moving down to Santa Clara has totally changed the game. I bet it was a 49ers town without question in the 80s and into the 90s. I’ll be interested to see how strongly the passion for the Warriors holds beyond the Steph Curry era. It might. Not saying San Francisco is a front-running town, as they continue to be strong for the Giants as they come off their mini-dynasty, but it’s also untested with respect to basketball. It’s also the case that San Francisco itself has radically changed too, which may throw all of this off.
  • San Diego: My brother has lived in San Diego for over 20 years and he always said the Chargers were it. Them moving out of town does not mean that the Padres are, by default, the city’s passion, of course, but they now have a chance to make it a baseball town. Having spent a lot of time there myself, I’m not sure San Diego is a sports city at all, at least in the broad terms we’re talking about here.
  • Denver: Broncos or die, right?
  • Phoenix: No idea. Spring training makes the whole city basebally for a while but, like Florida, there are so many transplants that I don’t know that the Dbacks can ever own that town the way other baseball teams own their cities. Do the Cardinals dominate the sports scene there? I had no idea when I last visited this topic in 2013 and I have no better idea now. It’s OK to be a town with sports in it but not a sports town, of course. Maybe that’s what Phoenix is.

So, where does that leave us? Cincinnati, St. Louis, San Francisco and maybe Detroit are baseball towns. New York and Boston are baseball towns, without question, but they’re slightly more complicated cases. I could be persuaded about Chicago. Oakland and San Diego have a shot at it by default, but it’ll take some work. I really don’t know what to make of Los Angeles, which is big enough to be like Boston and New York but just isn’t wired like they are for sports, so I say no.

Your thoughts?

Weep not for the Independent Leagues

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMar 26, 2018, 9:52 AM EDT
25 Comments

Last week we talked about how the new provisions in the just-passed federal spending bill — specifically, the subset euphemistically-entitled the “Save America’s Pastime Act” — will eliminate labor law protections for minor leaguers. Specifically, it exempts them from the Fair Labor Standards Act.

While it was initially thought that the law would allow the leagues to pay players less-than-minimum wage, that’s not really accurate. Technically, the bill mandates that baseball employees receive minimum wage for a 40 hour work week, which works out to $290 per week. Practically that’s no help to minor leaguers, though, in that minor leaguers are NOT working 40 hour work weeks and only get paid during the season. That means that team obligations and training between September and April — and there are a lot of those sorts of obligations — represents unpaid labor. When we say minor leaguers make less than minimum wage, it’s because they are, effectively speaking, making far less than minimum wage once you account for their actual labor, which Congress is now saying need not be accounted for.

That mandate that players be paid actual minimum wage will do something else, though. As J.J. Cooper of Baseball America wrote on Friday, it could mean the end of the Independent Leagues, as they aren’t even paying their players that $290 a week:

In some independent leagues, this new bill could blow up their salary structure by massively increasing costs. In others, it will mean closing the doors.

“If that is the case, it puts us out of business,” said Mike Shapiro, the president of the Pacific Association’s San Rafael Pacifics. “It would be the ruination of at least lower level independent leagues like ours. We’re struggling enough with worker’s comp . . . It’s the end of independent ball, certainly at the lower levels.”

Today Jeff Passan of Yahoo takes aim at that:

Oh, and just this week, MLB’s lobbying efforts in Washington to inure themselves from having to pay minor league players a living wage somehow wound up in the spending bill. Never mind the collateral damage that low-level independent leagues now must pay minimum wage to players, which essentially murders their business, which means MLB’s effort to make sure minor leaguers live near the poverty line indirectly means fewer people get to see and play baseball. Awesome.

I’m failing to see the problem.

The Independent Leagues are colorful and irreverent and a fun time is had by all, but if your business model is predicated on paying people less than minimum wage, your business model is flawed. If you can’t pay your workers $7.25 an hour, you don’t deserve to stay in business. At least not as a profit-making operation like the Indy League operator quoted above is. And don’t even get me started on his dig at worker’s compensation, which is crazy to complain about given that indy operators are making money off a pursuit that has an inherent risk of serious injury to workers.

If you want to keep the West BFE Wildcats in business, turn them into a club team with volunteer players like that college friend of yours who plays rugby with his drinking buddies. Run it like those semi-pro softball guys who travel around and share in weekend tournament purses or something. Don’t expect, however, to continue to operate them like a business with underpaid people as your employees. You have no God-given right to make money running a baseball league and the rules of capitalism are far less forgiving than anything He’s handing out.

It’s bad enough that Major League clubs are now legally allowed to treat minor leaguers like summer lifeguards or whatever. Going even farther below that is not something which should be defended, even if, on some philosophical level, you like the idea of indy baseball.