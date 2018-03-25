Reds claim Justin Nicolino off waivers from the Marlins

The Reds announced that the club claimed pitcher Justin Nicolino off waivers from the Marlins on Sunday.

Nicolino, 26, struggled in 10 1/3 innings of work this spring with the Marlins, yielding seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits and seven walks with eight strikeouts. The lefty has also struggled over parts of three seasons in the majors, owning a career 4.65 ERA. Nicolino was almost certainly headed for the bullpen if he remained with the Marlins.

The Reds need starting depth as Brandon Finnegan and Anthony DeSclafani have both suffered injuries this spring.

