Reds claim Justin Nicolino off waivers from the Marlins

The Reds announced that the club claimed pitcher Justin Nicolino off waivers from the Marlins on Sunday.
Nicolino, 26, struggled in 10 1/3 innings of work this spring with the Marlins, yielding seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits and seven walks with eight strikeouts. The lefty has also struggled over parts of three seasons in the majors, owning a career 4.65 ERA. Nicolino was almost certainly headed for the bullpen if he remained with the Marlins.
The Reds need starting depth as Brandon Finnegan and Anthony DeSclafani have both suffered injuries this spring.
Despite a solid spring performance, the Diamondbacks optioned Yasmany Tomas to Triple-A Reno, the club announced on Sunday. In Cactus League play, Tomas compiled a .293/.370/.439 triple-slash line with six doubles in 46 plate appearances.
Tomas, 27, was pushed out of a starting role in the outfield when the D-Backs acquired Steven Souza from the Rays last month. With Souza in left, David Peralta has right field and A.J. Pollock will handle center field.
Last season, Tomas hit a subpar .241/.294/.464 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 180 PA while playing below average defense. Tomas is owed $10 million for this season and has player options for the 2019 and ’20 seasons worth $15.5 and $17 million, respectively.