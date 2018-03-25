Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Dinelson Lamet exits with apparent elbow injury

By Bill BaerMar 25, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
Padres starter Dinelson Lamet left Sunday afternoon’s Cactus League start against the Mariners with an apparent elbow injury, but the club isn’t yet sure how serious the injury is, MLB.com’s A.J. Cassavell reports.

Manager Andy Green said of his injured starter, “Right before the season starts, you don’t want to lose one of your best starting pitchers. Hopefully he’s not out for long, but usually you walk off the mound and your elbow hurts, it’s not a good thing.”

Lamet, 25, had been named the Padres’ No. 2 starter. In his debut last season, Lamet posted a 4.57 ERA with a 139/54 K/BB ratio in 114 1/3 innings.

The Padres will surely provide an update once Lamet undergoes further testing.

Reds claim Justin Nicolino off waivers from the Marlins


By Bill BaerMar 25, 2018, 6:45 PM EDT
The Reds announced that the club claimed pitcher Justin Nicolino off waivers from the Marlins on Sunday.

Nicolino, 26, struggled in 10 1/3 innings of work this spring with the Marlins, yielding seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits and seven walks with eight strikeouts. The lefty has also struggled over parts of three seasons in the majors, owning a career 4.65 ERA. Nicolino was almost certainly headed for the bullpen if he remained with the Marlins.

The Reds need starting depth as Brandon Finnegan and Anthony DeSclafani have both suffered injuries this spring.