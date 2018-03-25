Dinelson Lamet exits with apparent elbow injury

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Padres starter Dinelson Lamet left Sunday afternoon’s Cactus League start against the Mariners with an apparent elbow injury, but the club isn’t yet sure how serious the injury is, MLB.com’s A.J. Cassavell reports.

Manager Andy Green said of his injured starter, “Right before the season starts, you don’t want to lose one of your best starting pitchers. Hopefully he’s not out for long, but usually you walk off the mound and your elbow hurts, it’s not a good thing.”

Lamet, 25, had been named the Padres’ No. 2 starter. In his debut last season, Lamet posted a 4.57 ERA with a 139/54 K/BB ratio in 114 1/3 innings.

The Padres will surely provide an update once Lamet undergoes further testing.

