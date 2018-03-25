Diamondbacks option Yasmany Tomas to Triple-A

Despite a solid spring performance, the Diamondbacks optioned Yasmany Tomas to Triple-A Reno, the club announced on Sunday. In Cactus League play, Tomas compiled a .293/.370/.439 triple-slash line with six doubles in 46 plate appearances.

Tomas, 27, was pushed out of a starting role in the outfield when the D-Backs acquired Steven Souza from the Rays last month. With Souza in left, David Peralta has right field and A.J. Pollock will handle center field.

Last season, Tomas hit a subpar .241/.294/.464 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 180 PA while playing below average defense. Tomas is owed $10 million for this season and has player options for the 2019 and ’20 seasons worth $15.5 and $17 million, respectively.

