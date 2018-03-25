Adam Wainwright will start the season on the disabled list

Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright is scheduled to start the 2018 season on the disabled list, club manager Mike Matheny announced Sunday. Wainwright was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start against the Nationals with a left hamstring strain, which appears to be serious enough that he won’t be able to make his first start of the season next weekend.

The 36-year-old right-hander is approaching his final year in a Cardinals uniform. He went 12-5 in 23 starts with a career-worst 5.11 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 7.0 SO/9 through 123 1/3 innings in 2017. Despite his underwhelming performance last season, he looked dominant at the start of camp, allowing just two runs and two walks and striking out 10 batters in 10 2/3 innings of Grapefruit League play.

Without Wainwright, rookie right-hander Jack Flaherty will break camp with the Cardinals and take over the no. 5 spot in the rotation. Carlos Martinez, Michael Wacha and Luke Weaver will handle the first road trip of the year, with Weaver supplanting Wainwright for next Sunday’s matchup against the Mets.