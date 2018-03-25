Adam Wainwright will start the season on the disabled list

Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright is scheduled to start the 2018 season on the disabled list, club manager Mike Matheny announced Sunday. Wainwright was scratched from his scheduled Grapefruit League start against the Nationals with a left hamstring strain, which appears to be serious enough that he won’t be able to make his first start of the season next weekend.
The 36-year-old right-hander is approaching his final year in a Cardinals uniform. He went 12-5 in 23 starts with a career-worst 5.11 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 7.0 SO/9 through 123 1/3 innings in 2017. Despite his underwhelming performance last season, he looked dominant at the start of camp, allowing just two runs and two walks and striking out 10 batters in 10 2/3 innings of Grapefruit League play.
Without Wainwright, rookie right-hander Jack Flaherty will break camp with the Cardinals and take over the no. 5 spot in the rotation. Carlos Martinez, Michael Wacha and Luke Weaver will handle the first road trip of the year, with Weaver supplanting Wainwright for next Sunday’s matchup against the Mets.
Free agent infielder Ryan Flaherty is close to signing a deal with the Braves, according to a report from MLB.com’s Mark Bowman. Flaherty exercised the opt-out clause in his minor league contract with the Phillies last week after it became clear that he wouldn’t break camp with the club. Any potential deal with the Braves has yet to be confirmed.
Flaherty, 31, finished off a six-year run with the Orioles in 2017. Thanks to a bout of right shoulder tendonitis, he was limited to just 23 games and delivered a .211/.302/.237 batting line and one extra-base hit across 43 plate appearances. While he’s never looked particularly fearsome at the plate during regular season play, he raked during spring training, slashing .351/.390/.514 with a single home run and a .904 OPS in his first 18 games.
Of course, the Braves didn’t pursue Flaherty for his bat. The veteran infielder grades well on defense and has proven his versatility around the horn, making it likely that he’d net a part-time role behind second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Rio Ruiz (filling in for an injured John Camargo) and shortstop Dansby Swanson.