Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright suspended 15 games for domestic violence

Even Drellich of NBC Sports Boston has learned that Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright will be suspended 15 games for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy. The announcement should come from MLB at any moment. Wright will begin the season on the disabled list and will not serve his suspension until he is healthy.

Wright was arrested at his Tennessee home in December following an incident involving his wife, Shannon. Wright was charged with domestic assault and preventing a 911 call, which are misdemeanors in Tennessee, and released on a $2,500 bond.

The case in December was retired by a Williamson County, Tennessee judge. If Wright stays out of trouble for a 12-month span from the time the case was placed on hold, the charges are expected to be dropped. Likely because of that this is a short suspension by MLB’s domestic violence policy standards, but the league’s policy does provide for discipline even in the absent of legal charges.

Wright made only five starts in 2017 due to knee problems. He had season-ending surgery in May. Over parts of five seasons, the knuckleballer owns a 3.97 ERA in 287 2/3 innings.

UPDATE: The discipline is now official. From Rob Manfred’s statement:

“My office has completed its investigation into the events leading up to Steven Wright’s arrest on the evening of December 8, 2017. Mr. Wright cooperated with the investigation. While it is clear that Mr. Wright regrets what transpired that evening, takes full responsibility for his actions, and has committed himself to the treatment and counseling components of the Policy, I have concluded that Mr. Wright’s conduct on December 8th violated the Policy and warrants discipline. “In addition to serving a 15-game suspension, Mr. Wright has agreed to speak to other players about what he has learned through this process, and to donate time and money to local organizations aimed at the prevention of, and the treatment of victims of, domestic violence.”

