Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright suspended 15 games for domestic violence

By Craig CalcaterraMar 23, 2018, 4:16 PM EDT
Even Drellich of NBC Sports Boston has learned that Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright will be suspended 15 games for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy. The announcement should come from MLB at any moment. Wright will begin the season on the disabled list and will not serve his suspension until he is healthy.

Wright was arrested at his Tennessee home in December following an incident involving his wife, Shannon. Wright was charged with domestic assault and preventing a 911 call, which are misdemeanors in Tennessee, and released on a $2,500 bond.

The case in December was retired by a Williamson County, Tennessee judge. If Wright stays out of trouble for a 12-month span from the time the case was placed on hold, the charges are expected to be dropped. Likely because of that this is a short suspension by MLB’s domestic violence policy standards, but the league’s policy does provide for discipline even in the absent of legal charges.

Wright made only five starts in 2017 due to knee problems. He had season-ending surgery in May. Over parts of five seasons, the knuckleballer owns a 3.97 ERA in 287 2/3 innings.

UPDATE: The discipline is now official. From Rob Manfred’s statement:

“My office has completed its investigation into the events leading up to Steven Wright’s arrest on the evening of December 8, 2017.  Mr. Wright cooperated with the investigation.  While it is clear that Mr. Wright regrets what transpired that evening, takes full responsibility for his actions, and has committed himself to the treatment and counseling components of the Policy, I have concluded that Mr. Wright’s conduct on December 8th violated the Policy and warrants discipline.

“In addition to serving a 15-game suspension, Mr. Wright has agreed to speak to other players about what he has learned through this process, and to donate time and money to local organizations aimed at the prevention of, and the treatment of victims of, domestic violence.”

Major League Baseball finds insufficient evidence to discipline Miguel Sano for sexual assualt

By Craig CalcaterraMar 23, 2018, 4:32 PM EDT
In late December Betsy Bissen, a photographer for the Minnesota Twins website, Twins Daily, alleged that Miguel Sano assaulted her a few years ago. Bissen offered a detailed account of the incident.

In the account she said that in 2015 Sano was at an autograph signing at a store at which she volunteered. After the signing, she alleged that Sano grabbed her wrist and forced her to accompany him to a nearby store, attempted to force her through a doorway near the restrooms, tried to kiss her multiple times and continued to hold her, forcibly and painfully, by her wrist, in an effort to get her into the bathroom with him. She said the struggle lasted for 10 minutes, and her screams for help went unanswered.

Major League Baseball announced that it was investigating the matter. A few moments ago, it announced its findings and that it was declining to discipline Sano:

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into an assault allegation made against Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano. The comprehensive investigation included interviews of more than 20 individuals, including Sano and the complainant, as well as a review of available documents, including communication records.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the Office of the Commissioner found that there was insufficient evidence to support a disciplinary determination against Sano, due to conflicting and inconsistent witness accounts and the absence of contemporaneous substantiation. Barring the receipt of any new information or evidence, the Office of the Commissioner will not impose discipline on Sano in connection with the alleged incident.

Based on the text of the statement, one may conclude that the league did not find Bissen’s claims to be credible.

This is first investigation of this type, or pursuant to its domestic violence policy under the umbrella of which this investigation presumably falls, which has not resulted in discipline of some kind. At least investigations of which the public was aware.