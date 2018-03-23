Let’s end spring training now, you guys

There’s a saying that goes “nothing good ever happens after 2AM.” It can also be said that nothing good ever happens after, say, week 5 or 6 of spring training.

Today, for instance, are a lot of inconsequential games. Those are neutral. Then there are a rash of these sorts of incidents which just went down today, all of which are bad:

Ichiro just took a pitch off the helmet on the backfield pic.twitter.com/P4rAkzpWwn — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 23, 2018

Chris Archer left his minor league start on Friday early after being hit in the forearm by a grounder in the fifth inning. — Sapere Aude (@PrimaScriptura) March 23, 2018

Bumgarner hit by a comebacker. He is not waving off the trainer, as he usually does. Bumgarner is exiting the game. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) March 23, 2018

Video of Bumgarner comebacker. Off his pitching hand. https://t.co/X7TCVUNFxh — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) March 23, 2018

Moncada is down after sliding into 3rd base — James Fegan (@JRFegan) March 23, 2018

Archer seems to be OK for now. Moncada walked off his thing and went back into the game. We’re still waiting to hear on Bumgarner and Ichiro. If there is anything serious with them we’ll update as we learn things.

But really, guys: Spring Training is too long. Even in a year like this one, when it’s a tad shorter than usual because of an early start to the regular season. Everyone who was gonna get their timing down well enough to make a big league roster has already done so. If someone isn’t healthy and in playing shape now, they’re not gonna be six days from now for Opening Day. The cake, as they say, is baked.

All that can happen is possessed-by-the-devil baseballs attacking unsuspecting players and injuring them in meaningless exhibitions. Let’s cease all baseball now until the regular season starts. Out of an abundance of caution.

