Diamondbacks outfielder Steven Souza injures right shoulder

By Craig CalcaterraMar 22, 2018, 6:31 AM EDT
Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Steven Souza dove for a ball in a spring training game last night, missed, and ended up injuring his right shoulder.

It looked bad, too. Center fielder Jarrod Dyson stood over him, frantically waving to the dugout for a trainer as Souza kicked his legs in apparent pain. Souza held his arms awkwardly as he walked off the field. At the moment the Dbacks are calling it a right shoulder strain, but he’ll get an MRI on it today after which a more specific diagnosis will come.

If Souza is out for a while it’s a pretty big blow to Arizona’s 2018 plan. Souza was acquired to help cushion the blow of losing J.D. Martinez in free agency. While not the hitter Martinez is, Souza hit 30 homers in Tampa Bay last year, stood likely to at least match that in the more hitter-friendly confines of Chase Field and, of course, plays superior defense.

Potential replacements for Souza include moving David Peralta from left to right and inserting Yasmany Tomas in left or having fourth outfielder Dyson, or perhaps a platoon of Dyson and utilityman Chris Owings, handle right. Socrates Brito is another internal option.

Obviously the Snakes will wait to hear the results of the MRI before going too deeply into replacement plans, all the while hoping that Souza’s injury is far less serious than it appeared to be last night.

Jayson Werth is still looking for work

By Bill BaerMar 22, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Free agent outfielder Jayson Werth is still looking for work, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Werth has been working out and training with the intention of continuing his playing career.

Werth, 38, completed his seven-year, $126 million contract with the Nationals when his club was ousted from the playoffs last October. Werth performed well for much of the duration of the contract, but he was often injured and his performance declined towards the end of the deal. Last season, in 70 games, Werth hit .226/.322/.393 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 289 plate appearances.

Given the way the free agent market has panned out, it seems likely Werth would get a guaranteed major league contract and may have to settle for a minor league deal if he wants to keep playing. Werth turns 39 in May.