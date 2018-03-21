Wade Miley exits spring start with groin strain

Attempting to make a play on a bunt during Wednesday’s split-squad game against the Athletics, Brewers starter Wade Miley suffered a strained left groin, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Miley will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. On the afternoon, he gave up two runs on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts in four innings.

Miley, 31, signed a minor league contract with the Brewers last month. He had been having a solid spring until last Friday, when he served up seven runs in three innings against the Reds. The lefty had been battling for a spot in the Brewers’ rotation but this injury may take him out of the running.

Last season with the Orioles, Miley made 32 starts spanning 157 1/3 innings, posting a 5.61 ERA with a 142/93 K/BB ratio.

With the Jake Arrieta, Lance Lynn, and Alex Cobb signings recently, many wondered why the Brewers didn’t make a move. They may regret not having done more.

In related news, reliever Boone Logan also left with an injury on Wednesday, per Haudricourt. The Brewers should have more on both players’ statuses later.

