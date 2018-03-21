UPDATE: Alex Cobb signs a four-year, $57 million deal with the Orioles

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Update (6:54 PM ET): MASN’s Roch Kubatko reports that the deal is likely to be for four years. Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM reports the deal is worth $57 million.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that free agent pitcher Alex Cobb is expected to sign with a team soon. He notes that the Orioles are believed to be the favorite for Cobb’s services. Cobb has kept pushing for a multi-year contract rather than settling for a one-year deal.

Cobb, 30, posted a 3.66 ERA with a 128/44 K/BB ratio in 179 1/3 innings for the Rays last season.

If Baltimore is indeed his next destination, Cobb will provide a much-needed boost to the Orioles’ starting rotation, which currently includes Kevin Gausman, Dylan Bundy, Andrew Cashner, and Chris Tillman.

