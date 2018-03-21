Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

UPDATE: Alex Cobb signs a four-year, $57 million deal with the Orioles

By Bill BaerMar 21, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Update (6:54 PM ET): MASN’s Roch Kubatko reports that the deal is likely to be for four years. Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM reports the deal is worth $57 million.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that free agent pitcher Alex Cobb is expected to sign with a team soon. He notes that the Orioles are believed to be the favorite for Cobb’s services. Cobb has kept pushing for a multi-year contract rather than settling for a one-year deal.

Cobb, 30, posted a 3.66 ERA with a 128/44 K/BB ratio in 179 1/3 innings for the Rays last season.

If Baltimore is indeed his next destination, Cobb will provide a much-needed boost to the Orioles’ starting rotation, which currently includes Kevin Gausman, Dylan Bundy, Andrew Cashner, and Chris Tillman.

Daniel Murphy will miss the start of the season

By Craig CalcaterraMar 21, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
Daniel Murphy said today that he will not be ready for Opening Day and will start the year on the disabled list.

Murphy had microfracture knee surgery last October. While he has been able to take batting practice and field ground balls, his lateral movement is still limited. In his absence — which is not expected to last past mid-April or so — Howie Kendrick will get the bulk of the playing time at second base.

Murphy hit .322/.384/.543, smacked 23 homers and knocked in 93 RBI in 2017.