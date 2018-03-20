Report: Yankees and Red Sox to play regular-season games in London next season

Janet Paskin and Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg News report that the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are close to a deal in which they’ll play a two-game series in London in 2019.

The games would be played at Olympic Stadium, the home of West Ham United of the Premier League. Due to the larger surface area, by virtue of the venue once having a track for the 2012 Olympic games, a regulation baseball field can fit on it better than in other, soccer specific stadiums.

While Major League Baseball has played regular season games in Australia, Japan, Mexico and Puerto Rico, this would be its first games in Europe, which Rob Manfred has said is a priority.

