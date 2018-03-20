Bob Levey/Getty Images

Chris Sale will start on Opening Day for Red Sox

By Bill BaerMar 20, 2018, 10:02 PM EDT
No surprise here: Chris Sale will start on Opening Day for the Red Sox, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. The Red Sox open the season on March 29 in Tampa Bay against the Rays. Sale will oppose Chris Archer.

Sale, 28, is the fifth different Opening Day starter the Red Sox have had in as many years, preceded by Rick Porcello, David Price, Clay Buchholz, and Jon Lester. Sale started on Opening Day for the White Sox in 2013, ’14, and ’16.

Sale finished second in AL Cy Young Award balloting last year and finished ninth for AL MVP. He went 17-8 with a 2.90 ERA and a 308/43 K/BB ratio in 214 1/3 innings. Sale and Clayton Kershaw (2015) are the only pitchers to strike out 300 or more batters in a season dating back to 2003.

Alex Dickerson to undergo Tommy John surgery

By Bill BaerMar 20, 2018, 9:22 PM EDT
Alex Dickerson, recently diagnosed with a sprained UCL in his left elbow, will undergo Tommy John surgery near the end of March, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Dickerson tried to rehab the injury, but he didn’t show improvement. The surgery will likely end his 2018 season.

Dickerson, 27, missed the entire 2017 season due to a bulging disk in his back, undergoing surgery for that as well. Dickerson performed well in 84 games in 2016, batting .257/.333/.455 with 10 home runs and 37 RBI across 285 plate appearances.

Dickerson was hoping to earn a spot in the Padres’ crowded outfield, but will now concede that opportunity and hope to turn things around next year.