2018 Preview: Baltimore Orioles

By Craig CalcaterraMar 20, 2018, 4:19 PM EDT
Between now and Opening Day, HardballTalk will take a look at each of baseball’s 30 teams, asking the key questions, the not-so-key questions, and generally breaking down their chances for the 2018 season. Next up: The Baltimore Orioles.

Bob Dylan has a great song from his 1997 album “Time Out of Mind” called “Not Dark Yet.” It’s a bleak song — click that link to check out the lyrics — but it’s one that in some weird way makes me feel good. Death is coming, death is certain and death will arrive soon, but the subject of the song is facing it with fortitude. When doom is certain, what else can you do but face it with dignity?

The 2018 Baltimore Orioles are facing certain doom, it seems. Their general manager and manager are lame ducks and the former didn’t do all that much to help the latter in his offseason moves. It’s longest-serving star, Adam Jones, it’s brightest star, Manny Machado, and the team’s erstwhile star closer, Zach Britton, are in their walk years. Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo are still around. For now they still have their seasoned team leaders and these stars. It’s not dark yet. But, yeah, it’s gettin’ there.

How are the O’s facing it? Well enough, I suppose, at least on the surface. They haven’t punted yet. They didn’t try particularly hard to deal away Machado in the offseason as some other teams might’ve. They’re even doing him a solid by moving him back to his preferred position of shortstop. That might help the O’s themselves if they try to deal him as a rental at the deadline, but it’ll help Machado more as a free agent, assuming he handles the position well, which by all accounts he has so far this spring. Whatever else is motivating Machado’s move to short, it’s also a move that a club which is at least trying to put its best foot forward makes and there’s something to be said for that.

At the same time, the Orioles haven’t totally raised the white flag. As I’ll get to below, I don’t think they’ll truly compete in 2018 — the division is stacked and they’re just not that good– but they’re at least making a token effort at it, which is much more than a lot of clubs are doing. Did they make the moves needed to fix the holes on last year’s last place, 75-win team? Nah. But they didn’t hold a fire sale, which is par for the course these days. Given that they only signed one free agent of quasi note they do not get an A for effort here but a gentleman’s C- is a better mark than a lot of clubs I could name deserve.

Things are in reasonably decent shape with the lineup, though everything will have to break just right. To compete, the Orioles are counting on bounce backs from old stalwarts like Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo. For Jones to at least maintain last year’s level of production which, while off his peak, was still serviceable. They need Machado to avoid last year’s slow start and to go hog wild in his walk year, which is totally possible. For the big steps forward taken by Jonathan Schoop and Trey Mancini in 2017 to be real and not illusory which, I tend to think, is reasonable. The O’s were a middle-of-the-pack offense in the AL last year. With a few breaks they could approach the back of the top of the pack. Maybe.

The pitching is another story. They were among the worst staffs in all of baseball last year and it’s hard to see how they got any better. Their “big” pickup, Andrew Cashner, did a lot with smoke and mirrors in Texas last year and smoke and mirrors play a lot better in the AL West than in the loaded AL East. At some point they’ll get Zach Britton back, but that won’t happen until June or maybe even the second half. They brought back Chris “55 ERA+” Tillman who will probably be better because (a) he can’t be worse; and (b) simply releasing him if he repeats his 2017 performance will be addition by subtraction. Dylan Bundy and Kevin Gausman are back, and each of them stand to be at least fairly decent starters. There’s a three or four guy competition for the fifth spot consisting of guys who, on most teams, would be competing for, like, the seventh or eight spot.

The problem here is pretty obvious. Even if every guy on the staff improved over their 2017 performance to a reasonable degree, the staff would still be bad. And it’s never safe to bet on five or six guys all improving in the same year. All in all things look pretty damn rough for an O’s pitching staff which could’ve used a Lance Lynn or an Alex Cobb, each of whom are or were close to freely available. The O’s have 38 games against the Yankees and Red Sox. Those lineups are going to so thoroughly obliterate this O’s pitching staff that they may have to open up a war crimes tribunal at The Hague.

So, what happens if none of that stuff breaks right and the O’s do as well as some of the sabermetric projections, all of which have them finishing in las place, have them doing? The Orioles didn’t do the fire sale thing yet and, in the past, haven’t even really tried to do it, either in the offseason or at the trade deadline. This year, though, if things start off as tough as it appears things will, they could be one of major deadline players. Machado is the obvious chit here, with the O’s looking to get something besides a compensation pick in 2019. Jones could be moved, though he may not bring much. Gausman and Bundy could, if they pitch well in the first half, bring back some talent. Indeed, the likelihood of Baltimore making waves on the transaction columns is much greater than them making waves in the standings.

In the meantime, the Orioles will hold their collective heads high, talking the talk of a competitive team for as long as reasonableness allows and then to and, perhaps, a bit longer than that. The competitiveness is not likely to come to pass. They will almost certainly get slaughtered by the Yankees and the Red Sox and could easily find themselves looking up at the Rays and Jays once again. Doom to this year’s club and death to the run of mostly competitive teams in the Buck Showalter/Dan Duquette era seems nigh.

It’s not dark yet, but it’s getting there. But at least as the darkness approaches, the Orioles are holding out hope. At least they are halfway trying to look like a major league club. That’s not much, but that’s not nothing in the year 2018.

Prediction: 5th place, AL East 

2018 Preview: Chicago Cubs

By Bill BaerMar 20, 2018, 5:01 PM EDT
Perhaps motivated by a 2017 season that underwhelmed, the Cubs did anything but stand pat. The club won 92 games, winning the NL Central, but that marked an 11-win decline from the previous season in which they won the World Series. This past October, they were knocked out of the NLCS by the Dodgers in five games. During the offseason, the Cubs signed Yu Darvish (six years, $126 million), Tyler Chatwood (3/$38M), Brandon Morrow (2/$21M), Steve Cishek (2/$13M), Drew Smyly (2/$10M), and Brian Duensing (2/$7M).

Darvish and Chatwood marked the Cubs’ answer to losing Jake Arrieta and John Lackey to free agency. Between the Rangers and Dodgers last year, Darvish posted a 3.86 ERA with 209 strikeouts and 58 walks across 186 2/3 innings. He had two solid starts in Game 3 of both the NLDS and NLCS, but he famously struggled in the World Series against the Astros. It was revealed after the fact that Darvish had been tipping his pitches. That’s something new Cubs pitching coach Jim Hickey must be confident in being able to fix and prevent going forward.

Chatwood, meanwhile, has spent most of his major league career with the Rockies. His numbers are underwhelming, but he has significant splits. At Coors Field, his home park since 2012, he has a 5.17 ERA. At other teams’ ballparks, he owns a 3.31 ERA. While Wrigley Field isn’t the most pitcher-friendly park, it looks like Petco Park in comparison to Coors Field. Chatwood should enjoy his new digs.

Both Darvish and Chatwood will pitch behind Jon Lester, who had his worst season last year since 2012. The lefty finished with a 4.33 ERA and a 180/60 K/BB ratio in 180 2/3 innings. Lester’s walk rate hit a five-year high, he allowed home runs at his highest rate as a percentage of fly balls, and was markedly worse at stranding runners who reached base. The 34-year-old is clearly not out of gas yet – he finished second in NL Cy Young balloting in 2016 – but things are going to get tougher and tougher the deeper into his 30’s he gets.

Kyle Hendricks returns for his fourth full season in the majors. He has quietly become one of the most reliable starters in the game. He finished third behind Lester in Cy Young voting in 2016, then followed that up last year with a 3.03 ERA and a 123/40 K/BB ratio in 139 2/3 innings. Hendricks’ fastball sits in the mid-80’s, but he uses tremendous movement and deception to induce weak contact. Comparisons to Greg Maddux are hackneyed, but they do get the point across.

Jose Quintana rounds out the Cubs’ incredible starting rotation, which probably ranks as the best in baseball. After coming over from the White Sox last July, Quintana made 14 starts for the Cubs, posting a 3.74 ERA with a 98/21 K/BB ratio in 84 1/3 innings. For a No. 5 starter, it’s hard to do better than this.

Brandon Morrow replaces Wade Davis as the Cubs’ closer. The oft-injured right-hander has been a lights-out reliever when he’s healthy, but he has racked up a total of 59 2/3 innings over the last two seasons and is entering his age-33 season. Thankfully, the Cubs do have a handful of capable relievers who could step up and close out games if Morrow were to succumb to an injury again. They include the aforementioned Cishek and Duensing as well as Pedro Strop, Carl Edwards, Justin Wilson, and Mike Montgomery.

On offense, the Cubs have the same lineup. Willson Contreras will start behind the plate, backed up by either Chris Gimenez or Victor Caratini. Last season, Contreras hit a solid .276/.356/.499 with 21 home runs and 74 RBI in 428 trips to the plate. He has also become one of baseball’s better defensive catchers, showcasing a powerful arm. His caught stealing rate was right at the league average (27 percent) but it would be higher if his pitching staff were better at limiting the running game.

Perennial MVP candidate Anthony Rizzo returns to first base. He had a nearly identical year to 2016 as in both years he hit 32 home runs and knocked in 109 runs. He posted a slightly lower OPS, at .899, but stole 10 bases and scored 99 runs. Rizzo also brings with him a fine defensive acumen at first base, an often overlooked and undervalued skill.

Javier Baez, one of the most fun players in baseball to watch, will once again handle second base for the Cubs. He hit .273/.317/.480 last season with 23 home runs and 75 RBI in 508 PA. Like Rizzo, Baez also flashes some good leather at his position – emphasis on the word “flashes” as he’s a very flashy defender as well.

Addison Russell has been quite good for the Cubs in his three seasons, but his bat was underwhelming last year. He hit .239/.304/.418 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI in 385 PA. He battled plantar fasciitis, which almost certainly impacted his output. When healthy, he’s among the best defensive shortstops in the National League and can be more capable with the bat as well.

Rounding out the infield, 2016 NL MVP Kris Bryant reprises his role at the hot corner for the Cubs. He followed up his MVP season by hitting .295/.409/.537 with 29 home runs and 73 RBI in 665 PA last year, finishing seventh in MVP balloting. His HR and RBI totals weren’t as prodigious as they were a season prior, but thankfully we live in a time where those are not the only barometers by which we measure players. His OPS was slightly better at .946 compared to .939 and come out about identical with adjusted OPS (143 to 146) which factors in ballparks and league quality. In a league that also includes Nolan Arenado, Anthony Rendon, and Justin Turner, it’s impossible to say Bryant is unequivocally the best third baseman in the NL, but there’s at least an argument to be had.

Kyle Schwarber will cover left field for the Cubs. Normally, that would’ve been a setup for someone in the comments to make a fat joke, but Schwarber is a more svelte man now, having lost about 20 pounds over the offseason. He hopes that will translate to better defense and more impact with the bat. Despite hitting 30 homers and knocking in 59 RBI last year across 486 PA, Schwarber had a pedestrian .211/.315/.467 batting line.

Center field appears to be a platoon including Albert Almora and Ian Happ. The right-handed Almora hit a solid .298/.338/.445 in 323 PA last year. The switch-hitting Happ blasted 24 home runs with 68 RBI in 413 PA last year. He is following that up with a tremendous spring, hitting .342 with five home runs and 10 RBI in 38 at-bats.

Jason Heyward returns to right field. He’s been something of a disappointment after signing an eight-year, $184 million contract with the Cubs in December 2015. Over the past two seasons, he has a meager .669 OPS, but he has made up for it by playing Gold Glove-worthy defense in right field. According to FanGraphs, only Mookie Betts and Adam Eaton have been better defensively in right field than Heyward over the last two years. The Cubs would, of course, love it if Heyward were to figure things out on the offensive side of things, but they have more than enough offense out of the other eight spots and Heyward carries his weight with his glove anyway.

The Cubs also have Ben Zobrist, who functions as a super-utility player with the ability to play seven positions. The 36-year-old struggled mightily at the plate in 2017, batting .232/.318/.375 in 498 PA, but it was his first down year of his career. It’s not a trend yet and, at any rate, Zobrist is a tremendous asset off the bench.

This Cubs roster doesn’t really have any weaknesses. As mentioned, Morrow’s health is always a question, but the Cubs will be able to deal with that situation easily should it arise. Compared to their other NL Central competition, this is a very complete and deep roster. FanGraphs is projecting 94 wins while PECOTA has them at 92. I’m a little more optimistic.

Prediction: 96-66, 1st place in NL Central