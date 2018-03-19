Report: Yankees, Red Sox near agreement to play two-game series in London in 2019

Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman has played in exactly one Grapefruit league game this year, and that was way back on March 2. Since then he has been totally absent from the Nats’ big league spring games, playing instead on the back fields in sim games and in minor league contests.

While that’s not an unusual course of action for an injured or rehabbing player, both Zimmerman and the Nationals insist that there is nothing wrong with him. Per this report from MASN’s Mark Zuckerman, they’re saying that Zimmerman “simply prefers to get his work done in the more controlled environment of minor league games, where the rules are lax.” He doesn’t have to dive for balls, he can lead off every inning, etc. Manager Dave Martinez says Zimmerman simply doesn’t like the usual spring training grind and that this is working for him so he’s fine with it too.

Are you buyin’ that? Not sure I’m buyin’ that.

I suppose weirder things have happened. The Minnesota Twins once let Jack Morris go back to his farm in between starts rather than stay with the club. Other accommodations have been made for veterans, especially in spring training. But this is way more in keeping with a team hiding an injury. Though I have no idea why the Nats would choose to hide an injury to Zimmerman. They’ve talked at length about Daniel Murphy‘s knees and Adam Eaton‘s seemingly never-ending rehab. If Zimmerman has some aches and pains, you’d think they’d talk about it.

On the other hand, if this is a legit story and it is simply an accommodation for a veteran who doesn’t like the normal spring training grind, look for Zimmerman to be a trailblazer, because there are a LOT of dudes who hate spring training too and would love to change things up like this.

Meanwhile:

Nats today, no Zim. To be honest, I thought he’d play today. This is getting a little bit crazy. Goodwin LF, Taylor CF, Harper RF, Kendrick 2B, Wieters C, Reynolds 1B, Sanchez 3B, Strasburg P, Difo SS. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 20, 2018

This isn't meant to be alarmist, by the way. He got 10 ABs on the back fields the other day. Scouts and staff and management all say he looks great. But he's now got five games left down here, max. Just surprised. https://t.co/r5NulIaVP7 — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 20, 2018

