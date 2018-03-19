Martin Perez killed and ate the bull that broke his elbow

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Back in December Rangers pitcher Martin Perez broke the elbow on his non-pitching arm when a bull charged him on his ranch in Venezuela. He’s better now — he recovered faster than expected and made his spring debut for the Rangers over the weekend.

Can’t say the same for the bull. From the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

“I killed him and I ate him,” Perez said . . . “It was good meat. No more bull.”

Chase Utley is lucky he broke Ruben Tejada‘s leg and not Perez’s, that’s for sure.

