Martin Perez killed and ate the bull that broke his elbow

Back in December Rangers pitcher Martin Perez broke the elbow on his non-pitching arm when a bull charged him on his ranch in Venezuela. He’s better now — he recovered faster than expected and made his spring debut for the Rangers over the weekend.
Can’t say the same for the bull. From the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:
“I killed him and I ate him,” Perez said . . . “It was good meat. No more bull.”
Chase Utley is lucky he broke Ruben Tejada‘s leg and not Perez’s, that’s for sure.
The Texas Rangers claimed first baseman Tommy Joseph off waivers from the Phillies. Philadelphia designated Joseph for assignment last week to make room for Jake Arrieta.
Joseph hit 22 home runs and knocked in 69 in 142 games last season, but he did not get on base — or hit for power, for that matter — at the clip a first baseman needs to in order to be an asset, posting a line of .240/.289/.432. He had a better 2016, so it’s not that he’s without promise, but the Phillies have obviously decided to head in a different direction.
Joseph doesn’t really have a spot in Texas either with Joey Gallo handling first base and Shin-Soo Choo at DH, but he has an option left and could serve as depth for the Rangers, plying his trade at Round Rock until he’s needed.