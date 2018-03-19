Getty Images

ESPN to add more graphics, bells and whistles to its broadcasts

By Craig CalcaterraMar 19, 2018, 3:17 PM EDT
5 Comments

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts include a strike zone box on the screen at all times. It’s rather annoying. Last year during the American League Wild Card game ESPN upped its usual quotient of graphical garbage to include a 3D strike zone box, which it calls K-Zone 3D — on certain pitches. It’s a cutaway thing that looks like this:

 

If you don’t like cutaways you didn’t like K-Zone 3D. If you do, well, you’re in luck because a lot more cutaways are coming this year: ESPN is going to integrate that feature into all of its Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts. And it’s going to use them far more often. In the Wild Card game they went to it three times. ESPN says it wants to use it 12-15 times a game this year.

ESPN will also be adding more information to the score bug in the corner of the screen, including each team’s record and how many games out of first place it is. It’s also going to use a feature called “catch probability” for every fly ball. It’ll show the distance an outfielder has to run and how fast he’d have to run to make the catch. Which I suppose will mostly be used to show how fast speedy outfielders are, but could totally — and entertainingly — be used to see how far behind each ball less-than-stellar outfielders like, say, Wil Myers lag.

If you’re the sort of person who likes their baseball broadcasts uncluttered, without a lot of analysis-for-the-sake-of-analysis and broadcasters talking to hear themselves talk, well, I don’t have any news for you. Sorry.

(via Awful Announcing)

 

Rangers claim Tommy Joseph off waivers from Philly

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraMar 19, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Texas Rangers claimed first baseman Tommy Joseph off waivers from the Phillies. Philadelphia designated Joseph for assignment last week to make room for Jake Arrieta.

Joseph hit 22 home runs and knocked in 69 in 142 games last season, but he did not get on base — or hit for power, for that matter — at the clip a first baseman needs to in order to be an asset, posting a line of .240/.289/.432. He had a better 2016, so it’s not that he’s without promise, but the Phillies have obviously decided to head in a different direction.

Joseph doesn’t really have a spot in Texas either with Joey Gallo handling first base and Shin-Soo Choo at DH, but he has an option left and could serve as depth for the Rangers, plying his trade at Round Rock until he’s needed.