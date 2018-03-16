Associated Press

It’s gonna be hilarious when the Braves send Ronald Acuna down for “seasoning”

By Craig CalcaterraMar 16, 2018, 10:12 AM EDT
Most 19 year-olds, even the best ones, are revealed at some point to not be ready for the next level. They’re 19. It happens. But in 2017 Braves outfield prospect Ronald Acuna showed that no minor league level was ready for him.

He started last year’s campaign at high-A Florida, where he hit .287/.336/.478 in 28 games. He then moved on to Double-A Mississippi, where he hit .326/.374/.520 with nine homers and 19 steals in 243 plate appearances. You’d figure at his age that Triple-A would eat him alive, but he then went on to Gwinnett and hit .344/.393/.548 in 243 plate appearances with nine homers 14 doubles and 11 stolen bases. All together he hit .325/.366/.522 with 21 homers, 44 steals and 31 doubles across three levels. He didn’t turn 20 until December.

So far this spring Acuna is continuing to rake. Entering play yesterday he led the Grapefruit League in average, hitting .412, and OBP, reaching base at a .512 clip. He went 1-for-2 with a homer, his third of the spring. He’s not just padding those numbers against tomato cans, either. All three of his homers have come off of legit big league pitchers: Masahiro Tanaka, Aaron Sanchez and Mike Fiers. We know spring training stats don’t mean a heck of a lot, but between them, his minor league track record and the fact that he is the consensus top prospect in baseball, with scouts raving about him, it’s safe to say that Acuna is major league ready.

All of which is going to make it hilarious when the Braves cut him and send him to the minors to start the season, as they are widely expected to do.

You know and I know why they’ll do it: service time. If they keep Acuna down for a couple of weeks in April, he won’t get enough service time in 2018 to make him a potential free agent until after the 2024 season as opposed to the 2023 season. We saw the Cubs do this with Kris Bryant a couple of years back. We’ve seen a lot of guys go through this. Barring something extraordinary happening, I strongly suspect the Braves will do it with Acuna too.

At this point people tend to shout “Hey, it’s the smart play! You’d do it too if you were the Braves! It could save them millions and it won’t make a difference given that they won’t be contending in 2018. That’s how the system is set up and you can’t blame the Braves for taking advantage of it!”

Save it. I know this. I’ve heard it a million times and I don’t really care. I don’t care — and you should not care either — because neither you or I are the general manager of the Atlanta Braves. It’s not our money the Braves would be saving, it’s Liberty Media’s money. It’s not our job to make sure the Braves are cost conscious or competitive from year to year, it’s the club’s. If Acuna is approaching free agency on a winning Braves team in 2023 instead of 2024, the Braves will still have the same basic decision to make about his future and, if they’re smart, they’ll have made it long before then anyway. If one year of free agency of one key player is the difference between the Braves winning and losing, they’ve not done the best job they could building a team anyway.

My interest is as a fan and, as a fan, I want the Braves to put the best team they possibly can put together now, later and far into the future, not just far into the future. I will be a lot more excited about the team I root for if Ronald Acuna is on the club on Opening Day and some appeal to efficiency and cost consciousness come 2024 will not make me enjoy watching Lane Adams any more than I already do.

If you feel differently about that, fine, but I’d ask you to ask yourself why you feel it necessary to view things from the perspective of the front office as opposed to the perspective of a fan who, each day, should want to see the best players the organization has to offer. I’d also ask you to ask yourself why you take the front office at face value when it says stuff like “we can’t afford Player X when he hits free agency, so we need to keep his costs down now.” Such assertions, which are implicit in any appeal to the wisdom of keeping Acuna down on the farm to start the season, are not deserving of blind acceptance, especially from a club who just saw its revenues skyrocket because of a new taxpayer-funded ballpark. Such appeals to the future, which cannot be rationally questioned given the way they are poised,  are stacked against the fan in the present.

None of which will sway most of you, I presume, and none of which will sway the Braves. I strongly suspect Acuna will be sent down and, when he is, I strongly suspect most fans will applaud it as a shrewd move. If he does get sent down, the Republic will not fall and the world will not end. He’ll be up eventually, probably by May. We will not have been harmed too terribly much by that delay, even if Acuna’s eventual financial windfall is put off a year. After all, just as the Braves money is not our money, neither is Acuna’s.

I will be eager to hear the reasoning for his demotion when it comes, however, because we know from experience it will not be honest. Yes, the Braves are within their rights to send Acuna down, but they are almost certainly unwilling to say such a thing. As the Cubs did with Kris Bryant, they will say he has to work on his defense or some other aspect of his game that is less than perfectly quantifiable and thus, like appeals to the future, defensible via an appeal to the club’s authority. Part of me hopes they get super creative with it. “Acuna is great, but he really hasn’t mastered the traffic patterns in Cobb County yet, and we want to send him to our suburban Triple-A team so he can get a better feel for cloverleaf interchanges in a lower pressure situation” would be a good one. Feel free to use it, Braves.

In the meantime, we can all marvel at the silliness of it all. At how and why a baseball team would deprive itself of one of its best players, even if for only a few weeks, and what that means for the way the game is arranged, financially speaking. And why, despite the clear reason being a financial one, they will not simply admit that that’s what they’re doing, even if they have the right.

2018 Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks

By Craig CalcaterraMar 16, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Between now and Opening Day, HardballTalk will take a look at each of baseball’s 30 teams, asking the key questions, the not-so-key questions, and generally breaking down their chances for the 2018 season. Next up: The Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 2016 Arizona Diamondbacks disappointed. After that season they cleaned house in the front office, firing Chief Baseball Officer (whatever that was) Tony La Russa and GM Dave Stewart as canned manager Chip Hale too. The club hired Mike Hazen from the Red Sox to serve as the new GM and he brought bench coach Torey Lovullo with him to replace Hale as the manager. Those moves were lauded but a relatively quiet season on the player acquisition front followed, so most people figured that the 2017 club would rebuild, reposition and look to contend somewhere down the road.

Then they went out and won 93 games, won the Wild Card game and played in the NLDS. So much for the rebuild.

It’s not like they got lucky, either. Their pythagorean record — the projection of how many games a team should’ve won or lost based on their run differential — had them at 96 wins, so by that measure they were actually a little unlucky. Fact was last year’s Dbacks were a good team that most of us just didn’t recognize as a good team heading into the season. We had ’em winning 78 games for cryin’ out loud.

With our Diamondback myopia acknowledged, what do we see from them this year? Good things on balance, I think.

They had the fourth best offense in the NL last year. A big reason for that was less than half a season’s worth of J.D. Martinez in which he put up close to a full season’s worth of production, smacking 29 homers in only 62 games. He’s gone, of course, but the Dbacks did acquire a couple of outfielders in Jarrod Dyson and Steven Souza. Dyson will likely be a fourth outfielder because he’s just not a consistent offensive threat, but he’s a plus defender and he still has great wheels. If he comes in late, subs a good bit and faces primarily right handers, he’ll be pretty darn useful and will actually give Lovullo more flexibility with the outfield than he had last season. Souza had an excellent year in Tampa Bay in 2017, hitting 30 homers and posting a 121 OPS+. That may be a bit more than we can expect to see again, but the two of them, A.J. Pollock and David Peralta form a solid outfield rotation, with Yasmany Tomas — who stunk in 2017 but is having a nice spring — trying to play his way into the picture as well.

Another newcomer is catcher Alex Avila, who had a nice little renaissance in Detroit last year. He’s not likely to be quite the hitter that Chris Iannetta was last season, but he’s no slouch and can probably play more games than Iannetta did. The other change on the infield is the departure of second baseman Brandon Drury. With him gone, Torey Lovullo will shuffle some combination of Ketel Marte, Chris Owings and Nick Ahmed around second and short. Not the most inspiring offensive crew — man, this is a club that could’ve used Neil Walker — but again, not much worse than what the Dbacks featured in the middle last year. The corners are set with perennial MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt at first and Jake Lamb at third.

The rotation should look pretty much the same as it did last season, with Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray — who was better than Greinke in 2017 — anchoring the top and Taijuan Walker, Zack Godley and Patrick Corbin following up. It’s a more than solid crew — by ERA the third best in baseball last year — that should be a clear strength for Arizona. In the age of bullpenning, these guys go deep into games and take the pressure off the pen. The only real question is depth, as there is not a ton of starting talent after the big five. Eventually Shelby Miller will be back, but he’s recovering from Tommy John surgery and we likely won’t see him until the second half. Depth notwithstanding, a lot of teams would like to have the rotation Arizona will feature.

The bullpen loses Fernando Rodney, but Archie Bradley was clearly the best fireman at Lovullo’s disposal all last year. On most teams Bradley would’ve been anointed the closer now that Rodney is gone, but Lovullo and the Dbacks front office is well aware of how useful he was in multiple-inning and high-leverage situations last year. At the moment they’re characterizing it as a wide open battle between Bradley, Brad Boxberger, and Yoshihisa Hirano for the closer’s spot, but it’d be a shame if Bradley was used less, in lower-leverage situations, as the closer so often is. At the same time, closer-by-committee and role shifting scenarios often make pitchers uncomfortable, even if they say they’re flexible when the press is around. Whatever Lovullo settles on, though, he has some good arms at his disposal.

Where does that leave us? The club is likely taking a step back offensively with a big downgrade in the outfield and minor downgrades in the middle infield and behind the plate. Offense, of course, can always be added during the course of the season, just as the Snakes added offense last year. The staff should be solid, even if the miles begin to catch up a bit to Zack Greinke and even if Robbie Ray comes back down a bit from his amazing 2017 run. As is the case with most teams, health of the pitching staff is everything here.

I think all of that makes the Dbacks a tad worse off heading into 2018 than they were ending 2017, but not significantly worse. An improved Giants team may give them more competition than they had last year, but I still think they’ll be in the thick of the Wild Card hunt. Toss a coin to see which of them will be better, but since Bill picked the Giants to be in second place, I’ll say . . .

Prediction: Third Place, NL West. Not that I’d be shocked if they did better.