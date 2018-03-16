Henderson Alvarez signs with Tigres de Quintana Roo

Free agent right-hander Henderson Alvarez signed a deal with the Tigres de Quintana Roo of the Mexican Baseball League earlier this week, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Friday. The righty wasn’t necessarily too fringey a player to hack it in the big leagues, but there were no MLB takers in attendance during his showcase in Venezuela last month and he clearly felt it best to try his luck elsewhere.
The 27-year-old’s last major league gig came with the Phillies, for whom he delivered a 4.30 ERA, 6.8 BB/9 and 3.7 SO/9 over 14 2/3 innings in 2017. While he’s not too far removed from his first and only All-Star bid in 2014, he was besieged by shoulder issues in 2015 and 2016 and underwent season-ending surgeries as a result.
That added injury risk, coupled with the fact that he hasn’t pitched more than 22 innings in a single season since 2014, may have been too much for major league teams to take on this spring. Assuming he steers clear of further injuries, however, a return to the majors may not be entirely out of the question in years to come.
The Nationals inked right-hander Jeremy Hellickson to a minor-league deal on Friday, according to Jerry Crasnick of ESPN. Hellickson will receive a non-roster invite to camp and is expected to compete for a role in the back end of the rotation. The team has not confirmed the signing.
Hellickson, 30, pitched in back-to-back stints with the Phillies and Orioles in 2017. He compiled a cumulative 8-11 record in 30 starts, with a 5.43 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 5.3 SO/9 in 164 innings. The righty failed to impress after coming off of a few career-high totals with the Phillies in 2016; his strikeouts dipped below 100 for the first time since 2014 and he saw an unpleasant uptick in his walk and home run rates as well.
Prior to the signing, fellow right-hander A.J. Cole was the presumed favorite for the fifth starter role. Cole was held back from his third Grapefruit League outing with a stomach bug, but has impressed in his first two starts this spring with three runs, a home run and seven strikeouts scattered over five innings so far. As manager Dave Martinez hasn’t committed to any one starter just yet, Erick Fedde might also make a name for himself in the Nats’ rotation: he carries a 2.84 ERA through five spring outings after allowing four runs and a homer and striking out 10 batters in 12 2/3 innings.