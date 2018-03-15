Royals tab Danny Duffy to start Opening Day

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Royals manager Ned Yost has announced that Danny Duffy will start on Opening Day for the Royals at home against the White Sox on March 29, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports. This will be Duffy’s second consecutive Opening Day start.

Duffy, 29, finished last season with a 3.81 ERA and a 130/41 K/BB ratio in 146 1/3 innings. The lefty signed a five-year, $65 million extension in January 2017 and will earn $14 million this season.

Dodd adds that Ian Kennedy will pitch out of the No. 2 slot behind Duffy. The rest of the rotation order has yet to be determined.

