Mark Trumbo to miss 3-4 weeks with strained quad

Orioles DH/OF Mark Trumbo will miss the next three to four weeks with a Grade 2 strain of his right quadriceps, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports. Trumbo was bothered by the quad last week and took some time off but felt renewed soreness after returning on Wednesday.

Trumbo, 32, is entering the second year of his three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Orioles. He had a disappointing 2017 campaign, batting .234/.289/.397 with 23 home runs and 65 RBi in 603 plate appearances.

With Trumbo set to miss the first week or two of the regular season, non-roster invitee Pedro Alvarez could make the Orioles’ 25-man roster.

