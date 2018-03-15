Chris Archer to start Opening Day for Rays

Chris Archer will start on Opening Day for the Rays, March 29 at home against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. This will be Archer’s fourth consecutive Opening Day start for the Rays, setting a club record for total Opening Day starters. He had been tied with James Shields and David Price, who had three each.

They haven’t added Archer yet, but @CespedesBBQ on Twitter made a graphic of which teams have announced their Opening Day starters:

UPDATE: @Royals announce Danny Duffy to start on Opening Dayhttps://t.co/PB3WBQ0y3i pic.twitter.com/zxkeQxSC7C — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) March 15, 2018

Archer, 29, finished the 2017 season with a 4.07 ERA and a 249/60 K/BB ratio in 201 innings. The right-hander is under contract through 2019 with two additional club options, so despite lukewarm results over the past two seasons, the Rays have had and will continue to generate trade interest for Archer.

Topkin notes that Archer will be followed in the rotation by Blake Snell, a “bullpen day,” and Nathan Eovaldi.

