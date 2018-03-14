Zack Greinke exits with groin tightness

Last week, Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke created cause for concern when he struggled to hit 90 MPH with his fastball. He wondered aloud if he just doesn’t have it anymore.

Fortunately, during Tuesday’s appearance in a Cactus League game against the Reds, Greinke got his fastball up to 92 MPH and fanned a couple of batters with change-ups, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports. However, Greinke was only able to last the one inning as he left with tightness in his right groin, the club announced.

A groin issue is better than an arm issue, but it’s still concerning. The 34-year-old Greinke is under contract through 2021 earning $136.5 million, so the D-Backs hope he’s able to stay healthy for that duration.

Last season, Greinke finished 17-7 with a 3.20 ERA and a 215/45 K/BB ratio in 202 1/3 innings. He finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award balloting and won a Gold Glove Award.

