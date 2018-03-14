The Mets are Metsing it up about an injury once again

The Mets have a long and rich history of weirdness when it comes to player injuries.

They have had multiple players play through injuries. They have refused to use the disabled list the way most teams do, often running guys out there who are hurt or, if they can’t run out there, playing shorthanded. No matter what they actually do with injured players, they are notoriously opaque when it comes to communicating about injuries, both internally and with the media.

Which brings us to Yoenis Cespedes‘ wrist. The Mets star outfielder was scratched from a game due to a sore wrist yesterday. He was given a cortisone shot on it and is considered day to day. A pretty standard minor spring training injury, yes?

Not if you’re the Mets.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports that Cespedes’ wrist injury occurred while swinging in last Tuesday’s game, but despite that, he’s played three times since then, with them just determining that the injury was severe enough to need cortisone and that he needed to sit yesterday. What’s more, DiComo says, Cespedes underwent x-rays this morning, but that Mets manager Mickey Callaway was unaware of it until afterward.

How does DiComo know this? Cesepdes told him in an interview this morning. At least for a minute and a half, because the Mets cut off his interview after 90 seconds.

Still two weeks of spring training left but the Mets are already in midseason form.

