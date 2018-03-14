Martin Prado won’t be ready for the start of the regular season

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro reports that Marlins third baseman Martin Prado had a setback with his surgically-repaired right knee and won’t be ready for the start of the regular season. As a result, Brian Anderson will be the club’s starting third baseman on Opening Day, Frisaro notes.

Prado, 34, played in only 37 games last season, batting a meager .250/.279/.357 with a pair of home runs and 12 RBI in 147 plate appearances.

Anderson, 24, hit .262/.337/.369 with eight extra-base hits in 95 PA last season. MLB Pipeline ranks Anderson as the Marlins’ ninth-best prospect.

