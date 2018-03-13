Troy Tulowitzki to miss beginning of season due to bone spurs

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons announced today that shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will not be ready for Opening Day due to bone spurs in his right heel.

This is not new for Tulowitzki, who appeared in just 66 games last season. He’s only played in as many as 130 games once since 2011 and has played in 140 games or more only three times in his 12-year big league career.

Tulowitzki, 33, hit .249/.300/.378 with seven homers last year. He is owed $54 million over the next three seasons and will get a $4 million buyout on top of that if the Jays do not pick up his $15 million 2021 option.

In his place at short to start the season will either be Aledmys Diaz, who Toronto acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in December, or Yangervis Solarte, acquired from the Padres in January.

