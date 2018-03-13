Report: Mets drawing trade interest in Juan Lagares

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are receiving trade interest in outfielder Juan Lagares and haven’t ruled out the idea of trading him.

Lagares, 28, is on the outside looking in for the fourth outfielder spot on the Mets’ roster as Brandon Nimmo has had a standout spring. In 32 at-bats, Nimmo is hitting .344/.421/.750 with seven extra-base hits including two home runs. Lagares, meanwhile, has four hits (one double) in 20 at-bats.

Lagares is under contract through next season, earning $6.5 million this year and $9 million in 2019. He also has a club option for the 2020 season worth $9.5 million with a $500,000 buyout. The outfielder hasn’t hit much in recent years, but plays outstanding — Gold Glove-caliber — defense.

According to Puma, “at least one” American League team has maintained interest in Lagares.

