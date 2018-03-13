Noah Syndergaard to start Opening Day for Mets

MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports that Noah Syndergaard will start on Opening Day for the Mets, March 29 at home against the Cardinals. Jacob deGrom will pitch the second game of the season on the 31st.

This will be Syndergaard’s second consecutive Opening Day start for the Mets. The right-hander made only seven starts last season due to a lat injury. Syndergaard appears to be good to go as he has limited the opposition to three runs (two earned) in 13 innings with 18 strikeouts so far in the Grapefruit League.

Across parts of three seasons in the majors, Syndergaard owns a 2.89 career ERA with 418 strikeouts and 77 walks in 364 innings. If he can stay healthy, he figures to be among the game’s best starters this season.

Follow @Baer_Bill