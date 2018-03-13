Jake Arrieta says goodbye to Chicago

The Phillies will hold a press conference at 9AM this morning to introduce Jake Arrieta. Before he departed for Clearwater, however, Arrieta penned a nice farewell to Chicago, where he plied his trade for the past four and a half seasons. Like, he literally penned it, in pretty nice handwriting, as you can see below.
In the letter he said “[i]n the midst of what felt like never ending adversity and failure, I was traded to the Cubs on July 2nd, 2013. This day was the beginning of a four and a half year stretch that would forever change our lives. On the verge of walking away from the game I love dearly, Theo called and the transformation began. I looked myself in the mirror, as well as my two year old son and pregnant wife knowing in my heart that everything was about to change.”
And it did change. In those four and a half seasons with the Cubs, Arrieta won a Cy Young Award, a World Series and tossed two no-hitters.
Arrieta finished:
“I was lucky to have dedicated teammates that willingly shed blood, sweat, and tears to achieve our goals. I will miss going to battle with all of you, but look forward to competing on opposite sides moving forward. Lastly, thanks to all Cubs fans around the world for standing with us, and investing in us even when times were tough. You will all be missed dearly. Thanks for the memories.”
The Rangers had the idea to make reliever Matt Bush a starter this year. That idea has now been dismissed, as Evan Grant reports that Texas will send Bush back to the bullpen.
Smart move, and not just because he hasn’t done well in his spring starts thus far. For one thing, he has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen in his two years in the bigs and only started one game in the minors, way back in 2010. For another thing, he had shoulder surgery back in October and, even if it was relatively minor, you don’t want to substantially increase the workload of a guy coming off of shoulder surgery. For another thing, he throws a fastball and a curveball, and that’s basically it, and that’s not going to get the job done as a starter.
Putting Bush back in the pen will end any remaining talk about the Rangers using a six-man rotation. It leaves the rotation as Cole Hamels, Matt Moore, Doug Fister, Mike Minor and either Martin Perez, if he’s healthy to start the season, or Bartolo Colon if he’s not. Grant says that Jesse Chavez could be used as a swingman to spot start or take over if Perez is hurt and/or the 44-year-old Colon is ineffective.
After returning to baseball following years in the wilderness — and time in prison — Bush was fantastic for the Rangers in 2016. He took a step back in 2017, though, posting a 3.78 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 58/19 in 52.1 innings. His K rate was up but his walk rate and hit rate were too, basically. The Rangers are obviously hoping that his fixed shoulder will help him whip back into 2016 form. He’s way more likely to do that as a reliever.