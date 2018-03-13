Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jake Arrieta intends to be ready for start of regular season

By Bill BaerMar 13, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
Phillies starter Jake Arrieta had one of the oddest offseasons in recent memory. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner wasn’t able to procure a contract until Sunday, 11 days into the month of March. As a result of signing so late, he has missed about four weeks of spring training. As Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, however, Arrieta still intends to be ready for the start of the regular season. Arrieta said he has been throwing 50-65 pitch bullpen sessions every two or three days.

Arrieta also said of his conditioning, via Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, “My body is in tremendous shape. Obviously, I haven’t been in a game yet but I’m a quick learner and I like my chances at getting ready.”

New manager Gabe Kapler reiterated that Aaron Nola will start on Opening Day, something that was announced back on February 25. The Phillies open the season on March 29 in Atlanta against the Braves. Arrieta could pitch the second game on the 30th, or the Phillies could push back his season debut. The Phillies visit the Mets for their second series of the season.

Report: Mets drawing trade interest in Juan Lagares

By Bill BaerMar 13, 2018, 6:15 PM EDT
Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets are receiving trade interest in outfielder Juan Lagares and haven’t ruled out the idea of trading him.

Lagares, 28, is on the outside looking in for the fourth outfielder spot on the Mets’ roster as Brandon Nimmo has had a standout spring. In 32 at-bats, Nimmo is hitting .344/.421/.750 with seven extra-base hits including two home runs. Lagares, meanwhile, has four hits (one double) in 20 at-bats.

Lagares is under contract through next season, earning $6.5 million this year and $9 million in 2019. He also has a club option for the 2020 season worth $9.5 million with a $500,000 buyout. The outfielder hasn’t hit much in recent years, but plays outstanding — Gold Glove-caliber — defense.

According to Puma, “at least one” American League team has maintained interest in Lagares.