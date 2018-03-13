Braves sign Ezequiel Carrera to minor league deal

That Atlanta Braves have signed Ezequiel Carrera to a minor league deal.
Carrera, 30, was just let go by the Blue Jays, for whom he played the past three seasons. In 2017 he hit .282/.356/.408 with eight homers and ten stolen bases. He’ll be competing for the left field job and/or a bench spot.
Whoever wins that left field spot, of course, will likely only be keeping it warm until top prospect Ronald Acuna is called up after a stint in the minors during which he’ll have his service time manip–, er, I mean, during which time he’ll work on his defense or whatever it is the Braves say he needs to work on.
Phillies starter Jake Arrieta had one of the oddest offseasons in recent memory. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner wasn’t able to procure a contract until Sunday, 11 days into the month of March. As a result of signing so late, he has missed about four weeks of spring training. As Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, however, Arrieta still intends to be ready for the start of the regular season. Arrieta said he has been throwing 50-65 pitch bullpen sessions every two or three days.
Arrieta also said of his conditioning, via Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, “My body is in tremendous shape. Obviously, I haven’t been in a game yet but I’m a quick learner and I like my chances at getting ready.”
New manager Gabe Kapler reiterated that Aaron Nola will start on Opening Day, something that was announced back on February 25. The Phillies open the season on March 29 in Atlanta against the Braves. Arrieta could pitch the second game on the 30th, or the Phillies could push back his season debut. The Phillies visit the Mets for their second series of the season.