Braves sign Ezequiel Carrera to minor league deal

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta had one of the oddest offseasons in recent memory. The 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner wasn’t able to procure a contract until Sunday, 11 days into the month of March. As a result of signing so late, he has missed about four weeks of spring training. As Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports, however, Arrieta still intends to be ready for the start of the regular season. Arrieta said he has been throwing 50-65 pitch bullpen sessions every two or three days.

Arrieta also said of his conditioning, via Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, “My body is in tremendous shape. Obviously, I haven’t been in a game yet but I’m a quick learner and I like my chances at getting ready.”

New manager Gabe Kapler reiterated that Aaron Nola will start on Opening Day, something that was announced back on February 25. The Phillies open the season on March 29 in Atlanta against the Braves. Arrieta could pitch the second game on the 30th, or the Phillies could push back his season debut. The Phillies visit the Mets for their second series of the season.

Follow @Baer_Bill