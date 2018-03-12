Yoenis Cespedes likely to bat second for the Mets this season

As MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports, outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has been batting second in the Mets’ lineup this season because new manager Mickey Callaway believes that his team’s best hitters should receive the most at-bats.
Cespedes has batted second in just 39 games out of 788 in his career, though he’s had good production — batting .289/.328/.624 with 15 home runs and 34 RBI in 183 plate appearances. Cespedes has also performed well this spring, launching three home runs in 23 at-bats across eight games.
DiComo suggests that Cespedes will bat second at least against right-handed pitchers with a left-handed hitter like Brandon Nimmo or Asdrubal Cabrera (switch) leading off. DiComo also suggests the Mets may bat their pitcher eighth as well.
MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports that Chase Anderson will start on Opening Day for the Brewers, March 29 in San Diego against the Padres. Anderson will be the fifth different pitcher to start on Opening Day for the Brewers in as many years.
Anderson, 30, had a terrific 2017 season, finishing 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA and a 133/41 K/BB ratio in 141 1/3 innings. As mentioned in my 2018 preview of the Brewers posted yesterday, a lot of Anderson’s success last year had to do with likely unsustainable batted ball luck and home run suppression. Anderson shouldn’t be expected to repeat those results this year and, in fact, probably shouldn’t be counted on to post an ERA below 4.00.
McCalvy notes that Jhoulys Chacin will start one of the other two games in the Brewers’ opening series against the Padres. It’s still not known if Zach Davies, battling an oblique injury, will be able to start the other game in San Diego.