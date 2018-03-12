Yoenis Cespedes likely to bat second for the Mets this season

As MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports, outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has been batting second in the Mets’ lineup this season because new manager Mickey Callaway believes that his team’s best hitters should receive the most at-bats.

Cespedes has batted second in just 39 games out of 788 in his career, though he’s had good production — batting .289/.328/.624 with 15 home runs and 34 RBI in 183 plate appearances. Cespedes has also performed well this spring, launching three home runs in 23 at-bats across eight games.

DiComo suggests that Cespedes will bat second at least against right-handed pitchers with a left-handed hitter like Brandon Nimmo or Asdrubal Cabrera (switch) leading off. DiComo also suggests the Mets may bat their pitcher eighth as well.

Follow @Baer_Bill